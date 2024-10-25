African Mom Reacts to Daughter’s Tongue Piercing, Netizens Laugh: “I Howled”
- A daughter got her tongue pierced without her African mother knowing, causing chaos at home
- The mom was not happy with what her daughter did, telling her that she looked like a snake
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
An African mother was unhappy about her daughter's tongue piercing. Her reaction left the internet in laughter.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @queen__zilla, two sisters and their mom are in the comfort of their home. The mother noticed that one of her daughters had done a tongue piercing.
She hilariously reacted to it, telling the girl to get rid of it. The mom continued to say the piercing made her daughter look like a snake. The girlies were laughing at their mom's reaction.
African mom reacts to daughter's piercing
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction
The video gained over 670k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:
@Sofia K said:
"Her mocking you is killing me😂."
@Glammed.by.mobby expressed:
"There’s so much going on. How can your sister line everyone up like dat and then your mum just starts crying 😭😭😭."
@Vee ♾ wrote:
"When she mimicked you, I howled 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Champagne shared:
"My mum reacted the same now she doesn’t care 😂."
@Mr_shi2 commented:
"I like your mum. She remained composed even when upset."
@No niche Shannieece said:
"Nah when Mummy imitated you… I CHOKED 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 She’s fed up of you girls 😫."
@Lynn Ngugi was entertained:
"Stop stressing Sis out😂😂😂😂😂."
@Lex Elisha laughed:
"The way she turned into a snitch 😭😂😂😂😂😂 na havibg siblings is hilarious."
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com