A daughter got her tongue pierced without her African mother knowing, causing chaos at home

The mom was not happy with what her daughter did, telling her that she looked like a snake

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A daughter pierced her tongue without her mom knowing. Images: @queen_.zilla

An African mother was unhappy about her daughter's tongue piercing. Her reaction left the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @queen__zilla, two sisters and their mom are in the comfort of their home. The mother noticed that one of her daughters had done a tongue piercing.

She hilariously reacted to it, telling the girl to get rid of it. The mom continued to say the piercing made her daughter look like a snake. The girlies were laughing at their mom's reaction.

African mom reacts to daughter's piercing

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction

The video gained over 670k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Sofia K said:

"Her mocking you is killing me😂."

@Glammed.by.mobby expressed:

"There’s so much going on. How can your sister line everyone up like dat and then your mum just starts crying 😭😭😭."

@Vee ♾ wrote:

"When she mimicked you, I howled 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Champagne shared:

"My mum reacted the same now she doesn’t care 😂."

@Mr_shi2 commented:

"I like your mum. She remained composed even when upset."

@No niche Shannieece said:

"Nah when Mummy imitated you… I CHOKED 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 She’s fed up of you girls 😫."

@Lynn Ngugi was entertained:

"Stop stressing Sis out😂😂😂😂😂."

@Lex Elisha laughed:

"The way she turned into a snitch 😭😂😂😂😂😂 na havibg siblings is hilarious."

Daughter pulls wedding joke on African mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pulled a wedding prank on her Xhosa mother.

A daughter hilariously pulled a wedding prank on her African mom, leaving the internet in stitches. In a TikTok video uploaded by @nalediboltina, the woman was seen rocking a wedding dress with a veil. She decided to pull a prank on her mother, telling her that she was about to walk down the aisle.

