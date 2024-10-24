A naughty daughter who looked stunning in a wedding dress with a veil pulled a prank on her Xhosa mom

The lady video-called her mother and told her she was fitting wedding gowns for her upcoming wedding

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the way the mama reacted

A daughter hilariously pulled a wedding joke on her mom. Images: @nalediboltina

A daughter hilariously pulled a wedding prank on her African mom, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nalediboltina, the woman is seen rocking a wedding dress with a veil. She decided to pull a prank on her mother, telling her that she was about to walk down the aisle.

The hun into a video call with her mother who asked why she was wearing a wedding dress. The lady answered, saying she was doing fitting for her upcoming wedding. The mother was hilariously not having it. She told her child that the first thing that should happen is lobola negotiations. She shared some colourful words, lol.

African mom reacts to daughter's wedding prank

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users stanning the mother's reaction. See the comments below:

@Lwandisa Monqo wrote:

"A Xhosa Mother is focused, la mlungu must Lobola please."

@Honeybee🇿🇦 laughed:

"That's a Xhosa mom for you🤣🤣🤣 'Hayi niyapasa'😂😂😂" (You are exceeding)

@AndyWethu😍 commented:

"😅😂🤣 Xhosa moms never disappoint 😂🤣😅 ' uActor ntoni na ntombi '" (What are you acting)

@Litha Qupe said:

"Love mama ke sana for her honesty😂😂😂."

@C H U L L U was entertained:

"She's strict yet so calm about it🤣🔥."

@Zinc loved:

"I love your mom so much, she used to work with my mom in Lusikisiki oh what a lovely lady."

Lady pulls lobola prank on dad

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pulled a lobola joke on her father.

A young lady pulled a hilarious joke on her Xhosa dad and things went south, leaving the internet in laughter. In a TikTok video uploaded by @black_lunatic_, the young lady gave her father a letter. She pretended it was from the uncles of her other half. As per many South African black cultures, if one wants to marry, the man's family must send a letter to the woman's family and ask for her hand.

