A pregnant woman gave her sister a shoutout for being there for her during her pregnancy in a sweet TikTok video

The clip showed her sister feeding her spaghetti while she was visibly uncomfortable at a medical facility

The footage warmed hearts, with viewers loving the sisterly bond and sending them well wishes

A pregnant woman acknowledged her supportive sister. Image: @just_april10

Sister goals, anyone? A woman took to TikTok to give her sister a shoutout for being the ultimate support system throughout her pregnancy.

Woman sings supportive sister's praises

She posted a heartfelt clip on her page @just_april10 that has left Mzansi feeling all warm and fuzzy. It even had text over it that read:

"I would choose this girl over any girl, any day. She really carried me my entire pregnancy."

Video of sisterly love

In the video, her sister is literally feeding her while they’re at some medical facility. The heavily pregnant woman looked worried while sitting on a bench, but her sister made sure she was looked after and smiling.

The wholesome clip amassed over 700k views on the platform and reminded netizens of the beauty of sisterhood.

Watch the video below:

The comments section quickly filled with well wishes for the two sisters and appreciation for their bond.

See some reactions below:

@wild_vixen shared:

"This just brought tears to my eyes, knowing I was this friend only for my friend to abandon me during my difficult pregnancy because I refused to buy her alcohol. 😔"

@MumAbo wrote:

"Awww, go gontle jang bathong. 🥹❤️"

@Montle posted:

"Modimo a mo segofatse. 🥺 Congratulations once again gorgeous."

@lovejoyttt stated:

"Keep the love burning. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@KatsoMolosiwa commented:

"Sisters are angels. 🥰 Oh modimo o go mo bolokele hle. ♥️🫂"

@Katli typed:

"This is the best support tota. Bless her bathong! ❤ I remember baby daddy's mum a njesa motogo, direng ditlhabi. ❤🙆🏽 "

@Peggy'schoreographyhub added:

"You are so blessed to have someone caring like that. 🥰😍 Congratulations mommy. 🥺"

@Truth said:

"Such people are rare to find. Treasure her."

Woman surprises pregnant friend

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman surprised her 6-month-old friend with news about her pregnancy.

A TikTok video shows her giving her friend a small gift bag. The friend received the gift excitedly, thinking it was for her unborn baby. However, when she opened it, she found a baby's body and an ultrasound scan image.

