A babe shared a cute video taken with her large family at home, and Mzansi was touched by it

The hun and her family members looked very close as they enjoyed a lazy moment at home in the same room

Social media users shared how cute it was to see a large family loving each other, and some loved the set-up at their home

A lady shared a lovely, relaxed time bonding with family, warming many hearts. Image: @leboganggranny

Source: TikTok

A pretty lady received praise from the online community members, showing her love and appreciation to her family, whom she posted on her social media page.

The hun showed off her large family in a cute video shared on TikTok under the handle @leboganggranny, which got her over 60K views, almost 6K likes and many comments.

Spending quality time with family

The video shows over ten adults sitting on mattresses in what looks like a bedroom, enjoying a meal together. Even though the video does not have sound, the people's body language gives off happy vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi love the family bonding set-up

After watching the video, social media users took time to comment on how cute seeing members of the same family enjoying a meal together peacefully.

User @chrisbrown112 commented:

"Family is everything, you 're blessed 🙏🏾."

User @AfricanChild noted:

"This is a nice setup🫶."

User @Itumeleng Maleke said:

"Akusemnandi kini, please adopt me ngizohlala nomalume lapho emnyango (so that I can chill with the uncle sitting next to the door) nge Castle Lite. He is my friend, that one."

User @kgadimogale joked:

"Guys, mina I just saw a potential...with mazaza and a blue tshirt🤣😂😅."

User @Kg88 noted:

"Best feeling ever.... 👌❤️."

User @Oyama was reminded of her own family:

"We used to be this family."

SA couple enjoy a private wedding with only close family

In another Briefly News article, a couple received praise from social media users after showing they could only have close family members at a wedding.

A few people from the groom's and bride's sides of the family attended the couple's wedding, which saved them a lot of money and time.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News