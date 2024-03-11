A young lady took to social media to reveal that she was afraid to tell her dad that she was pregnant

In the TikTok video, she unveiled her pregnancy journey, which touched many people on the internet

The online community reacted to the woman's clip as they showered her with heartwarming messages

A woman from Cape Town showcased her pregnancy journey, which went viral on the video platform.

A young South African lady shared her emotional pregnancy journey in a TikTok video. Image:@cleotaryncupido

Source: Instagram

Woman shares her pregnancy journey on TikTok

The footage shared by @cleotaryncupido on TikTok has gathered over 250K views, with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The young lady revealed that she was afraid to inform her father that she was pregnant. As the video progressed, the woman showed off the outfit her dad bought for her child after he found out she was expecting a baby. @cleotaryncupido said he bought a cot and baby clothing for both genders.

The mom-to-be stated that he father stepped up during her pregnancy as he would buy her all her cravings. When the dad found out it was a girl, @cleotaryncupido said he would purchase anything that he saw that was pink.

@cleotaryncupido's dad went as far as to plan her baby shower after she stated she did not want any because she was "full of emotions missing" her mom.

Watch the video below:

The woman's clip touched online users

Many people flooded the young lady's comments section as they praised her father for his grand gestures, while others simply gushed over the pair, saying:

Nicole J Rulf said:

"You are very blessed. What an amazing father."

Nureen Nunu Farmer was touched by the clip, adding:

"Can I cry?"

Shaunese Marais wrote:

"Tell your dad we are proud of him. Your a superman, sir. Your mom's looking down, smiling. God bless you all."

Rene Passenz shared:

"This dad needs a grandpa award of the decade."

Refilwe commented:

"This made me emotional! Dads are the best. May he be blessed with a long life."

Eesa simply said:

"Why am I crying? This is beautiful."

'Pregnancy will humble you': South African woman shares her journey to motherhood

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok, which has gone viral.

A young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok, which has gone viral.

Source: Briefly News