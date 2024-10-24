A loving daughter adorably surprised her beloved mother with a stunning new device

The woman spoiled her bubbly mom with a new cellphone, leaving her in a happy mood

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the girl with positive messages

A loving daughter spoiled her mother with a new phone, leaving the internet in a goofy mood.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sno2122, the family can be seen sitting in the comfort of their home, watching television. The daughter pulled the surprise on her mom.

She gave her mama a new phone. The parent countnt help but express her joy. She was smiling and got up to dance and hug her beloved baby who pulled the nicest gesture for her.

Daughter spoils mom with new phone

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the hun

The video gained over 160k views, with many online users showering the girlie with positive messages.

@Thuthukani Dhe Architect commented:

"That hug is for more blessings mtanami❤️🥹😭."

@flo_blossom shared:

"Appreciate parents are everything 🥰🥰🥺."

@user5835155008185Joss said:

"She was so happy🥰thank you."

@Papi😊 expressed:

"May God richly bless you."

@manhlengethwa wrote:

"Ngaze ngajabula bakithi ngathi yim nginika umah wam🥰🥰🥰." (I'm so over the moon as if this is me giving my mom a new phone)

@Lwazilwenkosi05 commented:

"This is cutee 😍😍❤️❤️."

@collen was envious:

"I hope and wish to make my mom happy 1day 🥰🥺."

@ayabonga m was happy:

"I love this 🥰🥺."

@Anita adored:

"Big Blessing that you did 🥰🥰 sibabonge besaphila 🥰 her happiness says a lot." (We must then them while they are still around)

@Lungile Radebe943 loved:

"She's so happy. Love the small dance make God bless you love ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lovely daughter buys mom new device

In another story, Briefly News reported about a thoughtful daughter who gave her mom a new phone.

A Mzansi woman decided to do something nice and unexpected for her mommy dearest. TikTok user @mazulu1232 posted a video showing how she gifted her mother a new phone. The daughter said that although she knew it wasn't expensive, she tried within her means to get her a new phone she thought her mother would like.

