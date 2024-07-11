A young woman on TikTok shared a video of her grandmother trying to teach a young boy to read

The gogo comically sounded out certain letters of the alphabet, with the boy following her lead

The older woman's teaching skills tickled social media users who took to the comments with relatable stories

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The internet laughed after watching a granny teach a young boy a few letters of the alphabet. Images: @silindokuhle.n.dy

Source: TikTok

A grandmother had online users cracking jokes after a video of her trying to teach a young boy how to read made rounds on the internet.

In the clip shared by Silindokuhle Dyongo on her TikTok account (@silindokuhle.n.dy), an older woman is seen sounding out letters of the alphabet to a boy presumed to be her grandson.

After the boy repeats the letters written on a page (L, M, N, and O), the gogo, who has a stern look on her face, corrects him by repeating them herself, emphasising each letter.

Watch the video below:

Gogo cracks up netizens

Many people took to the comments to share their stories of their family members and how they could relate to the child's relationship with the grandmother.

@ndisi_ comically added to the post's comment section:

"She looked like she was going to bite him."

@pillar_ntsika11 laughed and said:

"We all grew up like this, and I will forever thank my mom for these lessons."

@cee6639 shared their learning experience and drew comparisons:

"I remember when my dad taught me how to read when I was in primary school. We stayed up till late. This granny reminds me of my dad."

@tatum.theron told the online community:

"I swear, getting homework help from parents is the most stressful thing ever."

@rinky12789 laughed in the comments and wrote:

"He's getting more confused than ever."

Gogo changes grandson's wardrobe from city boy to shepherd

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a mother who shared a hilarious transformation of her son when she visited her grandmother in the Eastern Cape.

The mom, Athini, showed her TikTok followers how she dressed her son in the city and how the son’s grandmother dressed the little boy in different clothes in the village. The internet could not deal with the accurate transformation and sprinted to the comments section to roar at the significant difference.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News