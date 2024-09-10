An elderly man who was at the barber shop hilariously ran away after the young man put on purple spirit

An elderly man was hilariously scared of a purple spirit at a barber shop. Images: @vezathebarber/ TikTok, @veza_the_barber/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A video captured an elderly man being hilariously scared of a purple spirit at a barber shop.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @vezathebarber, an elderly man is seen sitting down at a barber shop while a young man is cutting his hair. The gent did a chiskop on the elderly man.

Per usual, after a cut, the young man put on a purple spray. However, the elderly man was scared of it because it was itching. He jumped out of the seat after making funny faces and ran, lol.

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the video

The video gained over 57k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Beats Route said:

"When the mfundisi sprays holy water... 😂😂😂"

@:) wrote:

"Screaming in lowercase😭😭🫷🏽."

@alanmbadu expressed:

"That was too much 😭😭😭."

@Cassius said:

"Spiritual father🤣🤣🤣."

@Nikki was entertained:

"Yoh! the screaming for me...haaaaeeeeeeeee😂."

@Luyanda Gumede laughed:

"Following him all the way was diabolical 🤣🤣."

@PRINCE joked:

"Mara i Gordon's ayimbabeli." (But he is not scared of Gordons)

@SiyaTroy shared:

"I know the feeling very well 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 ndiminca qho when we get to that part 🤣😂."

@Sheppard Lesly Baardt said:

"Ok so thst barber also laughed behind my back while he was eating me up with his machine and spirits, i had tears in my eyes that day you. Lol."

Woman cries after barber messes up her hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Pretoria woman who was in tears after Legends Barber messed up her hair.

A woman from Pretoria named Helen Shalati Shiks is trending on TikTok. The young lady shared a video about her experience at the Legends Barbershop. Shik's hairstyle has been the talk of TikTok streets, where people were shocked at the final product. Many individuals were not sure what to make of it, while others thought the barber at the Kasi would have done a better job.

Source: Briefly News