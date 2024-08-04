One man posted a hilarious TikTok video of an awkward moment he had while at the barbershop

A TikTok video shows the creator sitting for his haircut when his barber had to leave him hanging

The TikTok video shows that the man's barber was in trouble with the law at the worst time possible

A man in a TikTok video showed people that he had a disastrous barber visit. In a clip, he was in the chair as he watched his barber get into trouble.

Man's barber got arrested before his haircut was finished in a TikTok video. Image: @_christrust

Many people were amused by the TikTok video of the man's barber. People could not stop cracking jokes over the hilarious situation.

Man films TikTok of barber's arrest

In a video on TikTok by @_christrust, showed that a man's barber got arrested while they were at work. In the clip, he could only watch as officers apprehended the man for not having documents as he was a foreigner. Watch the video below:

SA amused by barber

Many people thought the video of the man and the barber was hilarious. Peeps left funny comments, read them below

Zuri said:

"Imagine this happening with relaxer in your hair."

Hlayisani Ngamba commented:

"Same fear when cutting hair in Sunnyside."

Kutloano Mbonani joked:

":Perhaps the fade was going to be too fire to be legal."

Q H A W E🇿🇦 admitted:

"This is my fear when I go and put makeup in Jeep street, imagine going back home with one eyelash."

A🫧 imagined:

"I would simply fade away."

Phili was in awe:

"I like how calm you are."

sihle said:

"New fear unlocked."

