One young woman had the internet talking after she shared how her man behaves in public compared to when he is home with the hun.

A woman showed off how her man behaves in public vs. at home in a TikTok video. Image: @boity.dayimani

Source: TikTok

Woman shares bae in public vs at home

TikTok user @boity.dayimani flaunted her man for the world to see, and boy, he left many women drooling over him in the comments. The hun uploaded a video of her bae seated in a restaurant dressed in a white shirt.

In the clip, the young man seems shy and reserved as he speaks to his partner, who is seated across from him. The footage then transcends to when the love birds are in their home, and the gent can be seen dressed in shorts and with a bonnet on his head as he busts off some moves.

@boity.dayimani's clip captured the attention of many, clocking over R647K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to the video platform, @boity.dayimani simply captioned her post saying:

"What I ordered vs what I got."

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's video

The hun's clip entertained many, who took to the comments section to gush over her man while others expressed their thoughts.

She.fuego said:

"No one is talking about how beautiful your man is haibo."

W.anny28 cracked a joke, saying:

"I wanna post mine, but it's someone's man."

Zuri commented:

"A baddie in his era. He's just comfortable with you."

Tshimologo Madumo expressed:

"Aowa eh he is so fine tju."

Zamile kaMazibuko Maphalala wrote:

"If he doesn't act goofy around you, please let that man go to his real girl."

Lady's Tinder bae flies from Norway to meet her: video captures emotional reunion

Briefly News previously reported one South African woman gave many people on the internet hope after she showcased her man who travelled from Norway to see her.

TikTok user @amandamfengwana gave her viewers a glimpse into her relationship with her bae, whom she met through Tinder. The footage shared by the stunner on the video platform shows her at the airport holding a broad to signal her man.

