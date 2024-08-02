Shaun Stylist was trolled online after posting a hilarious video of himself avoiding fake paparazzi

The media personality pretended as though he had a crowd of people flocking to him as he walked toward his car

While some netizens admired the humour in the video, others threw shade and said it was cringe

Shaun Stylist shared a video avoiding fake paparazzi. Images: shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

Mzansi had plenty to say after Shaun Stylist posted another one of his hilarious videos.

Shaun Stylist avoids fake paparazzi

Shaun Stylist is back with some more hilarious videos and had netizens hysterical over his latest clip.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Shaun posted a video of himself stepping out of a hotel with an older gentleman assumed to be the doorman gesturing at a fake crowd and "paparazzi" to make way for the Manje Monday hitmaker.

Shaun is seen walking behind the gentleman, who then opens his Hyundai Staria to enter, later pointing out that his car doesn't have a driver. Meanwhile, a mysterious man wearing a helmet also hops into the car, assuming it is a taxi:

Mzansi weighs in on Shaun Stylist's video

Netizens were floored with laughter at Shaun's video and admired his infectious humour:

Shasha_Sxolo showed love to Shaun:

"This guy makes me happy, man."

LoveChr95721429 said:

"I like this!"

sbukhumalo63 admired Shaun:

"This man is truly a legend."

Meanwhile, others cringed at Shaun's video:

SizinikiweSampo pointed out:

"Mind you, this is someone's husband."

nokuthulavezi_ said:

"That's someone's pillar of strength."

iMama_Le_1111 wrote:

"Honestly, I’d cry every day if I were this guy’s wife. It must be so exhausting!"

Tsa_Felo999 posted:

"Imagine if they hired your dad to do this foolishness."

Shaun Stylist gets into music production

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shaun Stylist's aspirations to becoming an international star and where he sees himself in the future.

The fashionista revealed his plans to learn the ins and outs of music production after the release of Manje Monday, saying he had made the right business moves and now needs to work hard and be willing to learn.

