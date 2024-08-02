A video of Skomota promoting an event surfaced online and left many netizens confused

The vibrant dancer was seemingly promoting a Women's Day and Youth Day event, but Mzansi couldn't quite make out his rambling

Netizens trolled Ngwana Sesi over his public service announcement and his slurred speech

Skomota's video promoting his gig had him trolled on social media. Images: Skomota

Source: Facebook

Skomota recently promoted an event happening in August 2024, but his message was lost in translation, with social media users attempting to make out what he was saying.

Skomota shares public service announcement

Mzansi's favourite, Skomota, revealed that he has a huge event taking place soon, and wanted to let supporters know where to find him,

After recently announcing his one-man show, Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the TikTok sensation in a nightclub sharing the details of a show happening on 31 August 2024.

Ngwana Sesi's Women's Day event, or is it a Youth Day show and Mother's Day soiree? Whatever it is that the dancer attempted to announce did not land as he had hoped, and like Jamie Foxx, Mzansi blamed it on the alcohol:

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's video

Oh, netizens were in stitches at the vibrant dancer's video, while some attempted to make out what he was saying:

GerBearMonaz asked:

"Skomota, are we meeting up on Youth Day or Mother’s Day or Women's Day? Because you're confusing us now."

cbz93 trolled Skomota:

"The syndrome is down, but the vibes are up."

Yolly16680 was confused:

"What in the world is he saying? A day for the youth and old women?"

bozzie_t said:

"Things don’t say Mzala here."

_officialMoss joked:

"Er, what? I have never been so confused about the invite."

I_Know_Ball4K wrote:

"Youth day and women's day, plus mothers' day and old people's day."

