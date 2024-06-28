South African viral dance sensation Skomota is said to be hosting a one-man show later in the year

Skomota's one-man show will be hosted on 26 October 2024 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria

After the announcement of the star's show, many netizens reacted to the news on social media

Skomota will be hosting a one-man show. Image: @mdnnews, @thapelo004

The controversial viral dance sensation Skomota has struck again on social media, leaving many netizens stunned with his recent update.

Skomota set to hot his one-man show in October

The viral dance sensation who rose to fame after Makhadzi shared the stage with him during the South African Music Awards (SAMA) in November 2023 became a hot topic online.

Recently, the star was said to be preparing for his one-man show, set to take place in October 2024 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The news of Ngwana Sesi's event was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Skomota is set to host a one man show. The Mafefe-born media sensation will be hosting SKOMOTA ONE MAN SHOW on 26 October 2024 in a 51 000 capacity, Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Skomota hosting a show

After the announcement of the star's show, many netizens reacted to the news on social media. See some of the comments below:

@ms_tourist commented:

"South Africa is indeed alive with possibilities."

@Moshe_Meso said:

"Line up for what? Let him dance for 6 hours."

@Melusi_Mokone questioned:

"What’s he going to do?"

@__ThapeloM responded:

"Next thing skomota will fill up the FNB stadium cause anything is possible."

@bad_option88 replied:

"Mxm this one will get angry and leave the fans."

@LebzaG9 tweeted:

"I never thought I live to witness something like this."

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

