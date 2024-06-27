Hip hop rapper Stogie T recently made headlines on social media after the statement he made

The rapper shared that he was better than the American rapper Kendrick Lamar

Many netizens roasted Stogie T for claiming that he is better than Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Stogie T claims to be better than Kendrick Lamar. Image: Arturo Holmes/stogie_t

Drama brewed on social media after South African rapper Stogie T compared himself to an American rapper.

Stogie T claims he's better than Kendrick Lamar

South African rapper Stogie T has again made headlines on social media after making a bold claim about SA hip-hop albums.

The star recently claimed he was better than the American rapper Kendrick Lamar. A Twitter (X) user, @visse_ss, shared the claims that the rapper made on his X page and wrote:

"Stogie T says he's better than Kendrick Lamar, Do we all agree."

Netizens roast Stogie T

Shortly after the rapper's claims circulated on social media, many netizens roasted the star. See some of the comments below:

@boyka_25o wrote:

"Tell him to drop an Ep dissing all SA Hip-Hop artists..we'll then decide."

@rusere_nigel said:

"He's just saying that to get attention."

@RyanNgcobo_RSA commented:

"Canabis is a big problem khosi yami look at Emtee to mxm."

@KingNema_Jnr responded:

"If he says so, who are we to disagree?"

@Stos_co_za replied:

"He should lose more more weight before he says that."

@Diaryofazulugal mentioned:

"The problem is because Stogie is not American, our people will be quick to laugh at his claim. He is also not as exposed as Kendrick and South Africans generally believe American hip hop to be the best when reality is they have more artists and marketing than SA."

@SDlomo12445 replied:

"Stogie T is goated better than both nasty c and arecee combined. Better than Kendrick also. Best rapper in Africa."

@Thabani647 said:

"The guy is good and arguably one of the best lyricists in SA but he’s no where near than the top 100 lyricist in America, and now he’s comparing him self with the best."

Stogie T pays tribute to AKA

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Stogie T's freestyle dedicated to the late rapper, AKA called Survivor's Guilt.

The rappers had maintained a long-standing friendship, often collaborating on songs like Star Signs and Zues' DatsWassup. AKA and Tibz's murder was revealed to have picked up steam when Minister of Police Bheki Cele admitted that they had identified some suspects.

