Stogie T is a respected South African veteran rapper and his career has stood the test of time from his time with The Volume to now as a solo act

As a respected figure in the music industry, Stogie's opinions hold weight, so it was no surprise that his comment about SA hip hop caused a stir

The rapper said there is no classic rap album in the local music scene and his comment had Mzansi divided

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Stogie T had hip hop fans puzzled over his bold claim that South African hip hop does not have classic albums. Images: stogie_t

Source: Instagram

Stogie T recently caused a stir on social media after commenting on South African hip hop. During a panel discussion, the veteran emcee revealed that the local hip hop scene does not have a classic album.

Fans and hip hop heads engaged in a heated discussion over Stogie's claims, where some agreed while others pulled out projects they believe qualify as classics.

Stogie T questions SA hip hop classics

In a Hennessy 50 panel discussion hosted by Slikour OnLife between Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie, A-Reece, Stogie T, and Uncle Partytime - the hip hop heads discussed the rap scene in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

The panel was up in arms when Stogie T claimed that SA hip hop does not have a classic album, including his own:

"I don't think we have a classic SA album."

He went on:

"Classic is 'unskippable, relatability, what it did for you, timeless."

Stogie went on to say that the albums mentioned, including HHP's Acceptance Speech, are very close to being regarded as classic albums but don't quite hit the mark.

He concluded by saying that the closest contender would be Avery, Emtee's debut album.

Fans weigh in on Stogie T's claims

Hip hop heads were in disbelief of Stogie T's comments, where many began naming some of their favourite and "best" albums that they regard classic and rubbished the rapper's claims:

Sledge_AFC said:

"Dankie San, TMB, Todays Tragedy Tomorrows Memory, B4Now, Book of Proverb. I could carry on. Ithi awazi wena slima

Pretty_speedy responded:

"Avery was a classic album but saying it's close is just hilarious. Strings & bling is second."

mramano8 commented:

"Lol Mxm I'm convinced that some takes, are just to cause outrage."

On the other hand, other rap heads agreed with what Stogie said:

u_bhekani said:

"Real talk, Stogie T is right. There is a couple of classic songs but not more than 10 classic albums if we are being honest."

_Dvmz_ responded:

"He’s right but that doesn’t mean the albums are wack."

Stogie T pays tribute to AKA

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Stogie T's freestyle dedicated to late rapper, AKA called Survivor's Guilt.

The rappers had maintained a long-standing friendship, often collaborating on songs like Star Signs and Zues' DatsWassup.

AKA and Tibz's murder was revealed to have picked up steam, where Minister of Police, Bheki Cele revealed that they had identified some suspects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News