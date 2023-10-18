Cassper Nyovest Seemingly Responds to A-Reece 'Bruce Wayne' Amapiano Diss: “Thank You Hip Hop”
- A-Reece is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated album Paradise 2 (P2) after years of delay
- Building up to the project, Reece released some singles including his latest, Bruce Wayne where he picked on fellow rappers for joining Amapiano
- One such rapper is Cassper Nyovest who seemingly posted a subtle response by bragging about his and Nasty C's African Throne tour
A-Reece is just days away from releasing his long-awaited album, Paradise 2 (P2) expected to arrive on 20 October. To keep fans hyped, the rapper dropped some singles ahead of the album, the most controversial being Bruce Wayne where he threw shots at emcees who jumped on the Amapiano trend.
Cassper Nyovest, who has hopped on the Piano train from time to time, posted a tweet bragging about the success of his tour with Nasty C.
Cassper seemingly responds to A-Reece diss
In a recent Twitter (X) post, Cassper Nyovest was beaming with pride as he bragged about the success of his African Throne Tour with Nasty C.
The tour took off at the beginning of September ahead of the rapper's albums, Solomon and I Love It Here:
"Nasty C and I have been touring the continent for the past 2/3 months with Hip Hop. Sold out Shows Back to Back!!!"
This may have been a subtle drag directed at A-Reece, where despite Reece's claims that other rappers turned on hip hop for Amapiano, Mufasa revealed that hip hop took him on tour with Reece's rival, Nasty C.
A-Reece disses fellow rappers
Building up to his much-anticipated album, P2 A-Reece dropped what may be the final single as the album release draws near.
Bruce Wayne finds Reece questioning other local rapper's loyalty to the culture while, at the same time holding himself in high regard for preserving the integrity of SA hip hop.
"It was all bad, n*ggas ran, where did I go? N*ggas couldn't rap so they fled to the Yanos."
The rapper finally began the countdown to his album and had fans hyped over P2 finally dropping:
"THIS FRIDAY."
VenomRaps said:
"It's up!"
BlxckSwiss_ responded:
"Album of the year already!"
Ke_Arturo commented:
"Hip hop is finally coming alive in SA!"
Kay__900 posted:
"Can we fast forward to Friday already!"
mthembuq01 added:
"We prayed for times like this!"
Maphorisa shows love to A-Reece
In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to DJ Maphorisa sending a shout-out to A-Reece in honour of his upcoming album, P2.
The Pretoria musicians have held the city down musically for years and are two of the most respected musicians in their respective genres to ever come out of Pitori.
Another proud Pretorian, Focalistic, spoke about being "President ya straata" as well as being proud of how far he has come in the music industry.
