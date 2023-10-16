DJ Maphorisa shouted out rapper A-Reece as he prepares to drop his album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy

His shout-out hyped up a lot of hip-hop fans who are as equally excited for Reece's drop as Maphorisa is

DJ Maphorisa gave rapper A-Reece a shout-out during his Instagram live session. The rapper is preparing to drop his album P2: The Big Hearted Bad Guy on 20 October.

Maphorisa reminds the masses that Reece is dropping

In a video clip shared by X user @lifeoftop_LFC, Maphorisa is heard saying A-Reece will be dropping his album on 20 October and then proceeds to say "Gwa nyewa" which loosely translates to "It's going down."

Reece fans are excited for his drop

zillewizzy said:

"I’m about to smoke 90 j’s for this one."

madeintyo added:

"Big blesssing! We ready! Now you finish, let’s work."

youngstunna_rsa replied:

"It’s really up now. Thank you."

ginger_trill said:

"P2 season is upon us."

A-Reece shares Paradise 2 tracklist ahead of release

In a previous report from Briefly News, A-Reece is expected to release his long-awaited album, Paradise 2 (P2), The Big Hearted Bad Guy, this Friday.

Feeding to the hype, the rapper shared the project's tracklist ahead of its release. A-Reece is one rapper in South Africa who has always been very consistent with keeping his style of rap. So much to the point where he slammed other rappers for switching sides.

Fans of Bruce Wayne are elated after Reece shared the latest release as they look forward to his upcoming album.

