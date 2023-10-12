DJ Prince Kaybee was so impressed with Dlala Thukzin's iPlan that he declared it the song of the year

He took to his social media to applaud him for an excellent rendition of his banger

The tweet opened a debate among netizens who posted their nominations for the coveted title

Prince Kaybee rallies behind Dlala Thukzin’s ‘iPlan’ as the Song of the Year. Images: @dlalathukzin, @PrinceKaybee_SA

Awu yebo, DJ Sthukzin has received a nod from the award-winning House DJ Prince Kaybee, who felt his new song iPlan was good enough to be crowned the party jam for this December.

Princes Kaybee goes crazy over DJ Sthukzin's iPlan

The Club Controller hitmaker took to his Twitter, now known as X, to laud the KwaZulu Natal DJ, saying:

"Song Of The Year without a doubt goes to Durban again.@dlalathukzin_ cooked that “iPlan” song God Damnit."

A user @Goodlettmotsamai begged to differ and responded by saying:

"Yall are sleeping on this joint... 'Iplan' is a good song but not better than this joint!"

Check out their cool interaction in the thread below:

Social media users debate with Prince Kaybee's iPlan prediction

Responding to his post, Tweeps thought it was too early to announce the song of the year, while others were convinced it was Tyler ICU's internationally trending Mnike:

@justhadtobe said:

"7 million streams in Spotify alone I doubt they slept on it."

@TheGyal_ agreed:

"'iPlan' is so perfectly mastered and relatable. Thukzin was in his bag here."

@Thxxmi was convinced:

"Approved by my goat."

@Umnoble predicted:

"Song of the year will come from Limpopo."

@Sivuno2 made his pick:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA 'Mnike' carried SA industry for the year, song of the year has to be Mnike, I agree 'Iplan' is a good song but not for 'Mnike'."

@Radebe_SEa argued:

"It’s definitely a banger but this is mad recency bias I think there’s about 5 solid contenders."

@nashyk_e_legacy commented:

?Honestly 'Yes God' is a masterpiece of the year for me. That remix was cooked with too much sauce."

@Smallb_Haikabi agreed:

"Plus Durban people they will definitely make "iPlan" for it to vote via voting up numbers."

AKA and K.O dominate 29th SAMA nominations

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, AKA and K.O came out on top at the South African Music Awards nominations announcement.

AKA received six nods for Mass Country, including Best Male Artist of the Year, and K.O followed closely behind with five nominations for Sete, featuring Young Stunna and Blaxckie.

Source: Briefly News