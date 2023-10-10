Tyler ICU's hit song, Mnike is making waves all around the world

The vibey Amapiano track is said to be a huge hit in China having peaked at number three in China's Spotify and Shazam charts

The DJ has been nominated at the MTV EMAs Paris 2023 awards and Mzansi rallied to vote for the hitmaker

Tyler ICU's 'Mnike' has reached the top five of China's Spotify and Shazam charts, peaking at number three. Images: tylericu

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike is a global success. The track, having only been released in April 2023, has grown to become one of the country's biggest hits. Tyler's song has been announced to have peaked at number 3 in China's Spotify and Shazam charts.

In honour of his growing success, fans vowed to vote for Tyler to bring home the MTV EMA Paris 2023 award.

Tyler ICU shines in China's music charts

In a Twitter (X) post shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, he revealed that popular DJ, Tyler ICU's hit song with Tumelo_za, Mnike has made it big in China's music charts:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"Tyler ICU a hit in China. The track has peaked in the top 5 in the 1,4 billion population and over 175-million youth country."

He continued:

"It peaked at number 3 in China on Spotify and Shazam."

The hitmaker recently announced his MTV EMA Paris 2023 nomination for Best African Act and hopes to bring it home:

"Please go vote for me on the @mtvema awards in Paris it would mean a lot to bring this one home."

Mzansi rallies behind Tyler ICU for MTV EMA nod

Fans are actively voting around the clock to ensure that Tyler brings home the MTV EMA award. Also in the Best African Act category are Diamond Platnumz and Burna Boy.

shashaofficial1 said:

"Congratulations, it’s already yours!"

im_gift_akpan responded:

"We got you Tyler, I’ve been voting since yesterday."

klyofficial commented:

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!"

k_zaka_ said:

"YOU DEFINITELY BRINGING IT BACK HOME!"

landrose__ responded:

"Bro you deserve this one. This is your moment!"

vyno_miller commented:

"Already bagging this one!"

Mnike keeps South Africans dancing

In a recent report, Briefly News shared social media reactions to a lady's Mnike dance challenge entry where her slick moves had online users impressed.

Since its release, Mnike quickly became one of the biggest songs in the country and its electrifying beat has made just about anyone stand up and move their feet.

Online users were left in awe after a clip of a toddler dancing to the hit song surfaced on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News