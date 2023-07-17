Tyler ICU has finally broken his silence regarding who owns the hit Amapiano single Mnike

The music producer went on Twitter spaces and said he felt the outrage was an attempt to taint his image

Mnike became very popular on TikTok and quickly became the soundtrack to everybody's lives

Tyler ICU went on Twitter spaces to speak on the 'Mnike' ownership drama. Image: @tylericu

Amapiano hitmaker Tyler ICU has come out to defend his song Mnike and the confusion surrounding the ownership.

Tyler ICU goes on Twitter spaces to clarify who exactly owns Mnike

According to TshisaLIVE, Tyler ICU went on Twitter to rant about people trying to dim his light following the success of his song.

He named all the people who worked on the song:

“So no one is saying anything about Mnike issue being resolved on Musa Khauwla's space?

"The song is mine and Tumelo's, including DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha, Ceekara and Tyronedee.”

He even went on Twitter spaces with Musa Khauwla to further clarify the ownership issues. While in the space, Tyler ICU said he had worked with many producers and artists before, but none of them ever made it a point to taint his name.

"No one has ever come out to say I robbed them, it's only these kids because they feel pressured that I am gigging. It just so happens that the song is a hit, and I am getting more gigs."

ICU celebrates his song's success despite the allegations made against him

Ignoring the outrage caused by the other parties involved in making the song, Tyler ICU celebrated his wins instead.

"Mnike to the world. This is going to be a very hot summer."

He is even going on a world tour. On his Instagram page, he said:

"We international baby. Dates locked in. Mnike world tour."

Nandipha and Ceeka accuse Tyler ICU of not paying them

Speaking to The South African, Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA claimed they did not receive any payment from the song proceeds.

“We tried reaching out to Tyler ICU, but he mized us. He was too busy for us. He continuously mized us, then when he finally reached out to us, he wanted to release more of our music, instead of attending to the ones already out”.

Violinist adds his own flavour to Mnike, stuns TikTok users

Briefly News previously reported that a violinist added his own twist to the hit song Mnike and stunned TikTok users.

On his TikTok handle, @demaviolinist, commenters said it is of excellent quality, even Bridgerton could use it as their soundtrack.

