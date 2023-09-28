Just over a week since the release of his album, Nasty C is hot property with everyone trying to figure out his thought process behind the project

The rapper recently visited the L-Tido Podcast for a conversation about his project and the intricate details of each song

Nasty spoke in detail about his feud with fellow rapper A-Reece and how it came about

Nasty C says he and A-Reece don't know how their 'beef' started, saying he tried to make amends but failed. Images: nasty_csa, theboydoingthings

Nasty C is beaming with pride at the reception of his newly released album, I Love It Here. The rapper visited The L-Tido Podcast to chat more about his critically acclaimed project, where he touched on his relationship or lack thereof, with A-Reece.

The two emcees have had a long-standing feud for as long as hip hop heads can remember, with their fan bases actively keeping it alive.

Nasty C discusses feud with A-Reece

Coming off a successful album release, Nasty C is on top of the world and receiving praise for the flawless body of work that is I Love It Here.

While on break from the African Throne Tour, Junior visited The L-Tido Podcast to chat about his project, where Tido brought up Nasty's long-standing rivalry with A-Reece and what started it:

"I call it 'petty spaghetti', it's complicated, it's a misunderstanding but at the same time it's f*cking dumb because we don't know what started this thing."

Nasty C went on to say that the media has fueled his supposed beef with A-Reece even though nothing ever happens when they cross paths:

"Nothing happens, it's not even a bump of a shoulder, I do my thing you do your thing.

Nasty C booked A-Reece for Ivyson Tour

Talking to L-Tido, Nasty revealed that he had tried to make peace with A-Reece multiple times because, like Reece, Nasty believes the media stirred up the feud.

When asked why he doesn't have a conversation with Reece to finally put their beef to rest, Nasty opened up about their last encounter:

"One of the reasons why I don't try to have a sit down is because I don't have energy or time for that anymore. I booked the guy for my Ivyson tour telling him we should put this thing to rest and it would be a beautiful moment for hip hop."

He went on:

"He pulls up super late and wants to go on after me. To me, I took it as a sign of disrespect, that shows me your true intentions. I'm not gonna be a rapper right now, you're a man. If you have a problem, let's finish it."

The Bad Hair rapper ended by saying that he has closed that chapter and won't try to be the bigger person anymore.

