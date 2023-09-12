Veteran rapper, Stogie T, formerly Tumi, has released a freestyle tribute to slain emcee, AKA

Stogie revealed his latest release, titled Survivor's Guilt , on his Instagram page rapping over and interpolating Kanye West's classic Jay Z tribute, Big Brother

The Honey and Pain rapper has received praise from fans and colleagues for honouring AKA whom Stogie traded bars with on several occasions

Stogie T pens a heartfelt remembrance to AKA in 'Survivor's Guilt' interpolating Kanye West's 'Big Brother'.

Source: Instagram

Stogie T has penned a tribute freestyle in honour of the late AKA. The Tumi and The Volume frontman spits bars over Kanye West's Big Brother, referring to Forbes as his little brother. Stogie details his relationship with AKA as well as the rapper's untimely demise.

Stogie T releases AKA freestyle tribute

Veteran South African rapper Stogie T, previously Tumi from The Volume, dropped a freestyle tribute to AKA titled Survivor's Guilt.

The rappers had maintained a solid friendship over the years, often featuring one another in songs as Stogie took the role of a mentor to the late rapper.

Stogie raps over Kanye West's Jay Z tribute, Big Brother from 2007's Graduation album.

"My lil brother was killed, brother. Helped mould his career, I got guilt, brother."

Stogie also drops some rhymes for Riky Rick, Tibz, and Costa Titch, calling the industry out for supposedly forgetting about them.

Mzansi praises Stogie T's tribute

realblackcoffee said:

"Oh man!!!!!!"

slikouronlife responded:

"I told you this is your j.o.b!"

princekaybee_sa quoted:

"If Your Boy Doing Good Go Hype That Sh*t."

focalistic reacted:

"10th time watching! Thank You!!!"

sherly.matuys quoted:

"An icon in the game little Kairo’s fave king Forbes the slain until we meet again," Shuuu Stogie!"

mabanga_sthe responded:

Ey man! Man like Stogie."

rickkyjay commented:

"I still stand behind my words Stogie T is the best African rapper and lyricist!"

manifestive posted:

"D*mn. Felt."

gugujuje added:

"Tumi, wow you ripped this apart! I’m crying even.. this is art! He would’ve been so proud! Keep shining. Rest in peace, Kiernan."

zanburen said:

"We have been waiting and waiting for this."

thenapstacomedy responded:

"Modern-day poet and philosopher helping us communicate difficult words and emotions through music."

AKA remembered months after his passing

Briefly News recently covered Lynn Forbes' tribute to AKA seven months since his brutal assassination.

Since his death in February 2023, the rapper has been honoured on several platforms, from awards to his posthumous album, Mass Country being certified platinum.

The publication also revealed Emtee's final conversation with Forbes, saying that he felt unsettled by the words AKA said to him.

