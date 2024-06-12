Shaun Stylist is reportedly working hard to perfect his skills as a music producer

The fashionable DJ is said to be learning how to produce music and has set his sight on the international market

This after the release of his latest single, Manje Monday, which is currently blazing the airwaves

Shaun Stylist is said to be working on music production. Images: shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

Shaun Stylist is said to be working on learning the tricks of the trade in music production. According to reports, the Kwa MaMkhize star is learning to make music and plans to permanently cement his place in the music industry.

Shaun Stylist ventures into music production

Having recently launched his career as a DJ, it appears Shaun Stylist is all in and plans to hone his musical talents.

Coming from the release of his latest single, Manje Monday, Andile Mpisane's alleged former bestie plans to expand his repertoire by learning to produce music.

According to TshisaLIVE, Shaun said he has dreams of being a global star, and that his work ethic is sure to take him to the top:

"My dream of being a global star is on course, all I need is to work harder. I have built my foundation and navigated the right moves in the music game."

Mzansi reacts to Shaun Stylist's new song

Netizens raved over Shaun's latest single and gave it a huge thumbs up:

thewholecream said:

"You have a hit, brother."

memaniunam showed love to Shaun Stylist:

"My role model! You are the best, bro."

wokstarallthehoesiswet hyped Shaun up:

"Mondays will never be the same!"

nathi_rsaexotic was impressed:

"An absolute banger!"

odwaaaaa posted:

"I can't stop listening to this song."

thelastmonyela suggested:

"We need a music video and I want to be there!"

nongweww_ responded:

"This is what I'm talking about!"

Shaun Stylist gives away money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shaun Stylist giving money away to the less fortunate.

The reality TV personality's act of kindness didn't land as he had hoped, with netizens criticising him for documenting his good deeds:

Gucciairbagz said:

"Matthew 6:2 "Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward."

Source: Briefly News