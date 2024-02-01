Shaun Stylist's viral video of him giving money to the less privileged sparked debate on social media

Many users questioned his intentions and blasted the Kwa MaMkhize star for showing off to the people

Others praised his generosity but noted the potential for exploitation and insincerity in public displays of philanthropy

Reality TV star and musician Shaun Stylist caused a buzz when his video giving away money to the less privileged went viral on social media.

‘Kwa MaMkhize’ star Shaun Stylist gave out money to the poor. Image: @shaunstylist

Shaun Stylist's video sparks debate

Social media users were recently left debating when a video of the flamboyant musician and reality TV star Shaun Stylist went viral. The star who is also popular for his unmatched style showed that he has a heart of gold.

A video shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News showed Shaun helping those in need. In the video, the star was driving his Mercedes when he stopped to help two people.

He reached for his designer bag and handed them a bunch of cash. Watch the trending video below:

Fans react to Shaun Stylist's video

Social media users dished their thoughts on Shaun Stylist's video. Some said the star was sharing the video for clout, others noted that the people begging in the streets are not poor.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"We all know now the meaning of such acts."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"This one got girls tendencies...he loves attention to much!"

@shukrani__ added:

"Shaun stylist going the extra mile to be seen that should be the caption."

@Gucciairbagz said:

"Matthew 6:2 "Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward."

Cyan Boujee gives away money in a taxi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee started the year on a high note. The controversial media personality has been trending for all the wrong reasons.

Social media users were recently shocked to see a video of socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee giving away some money while in a vehicle resembling a taxi. The video came a few days after she had been asking fans for rent money online.

