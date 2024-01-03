Cyan Boujee sparked mixed reactions after a video surfaced of her giving away money in what appears to be a taxi

The video shows her thanking the passengers and distributing cash

The incident comes after previous controversies, including concerns about her financial stability

Cyan Boujee started the year on a high note. The controversial media personality has been trending for all the wrong reasons.

A video of Cyan Boujee giving away money goes viral. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee splashes money in a taxi

Social media users were recently shocked to see a video of socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee giving away some money while in a vehicle resembling a taxi. The video came a few days after she had been asking fans for rent money online.

A video posted by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows the star sitting at the back of the vehicle with a bundle of cash. She thanked the people for their love and support and started handing them cash. She said:

"Thank you for all the love and support. I love you guys, take all the money in the world."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to Cyan Boujee's video

Social media users dished their thoughts about Cyan Boujee's video. Some mentioned the recent incident where she dropped something while twerking on stage, others told her to use the money to pay her rent.

@bhekezinhle said:

"I know she took that money back."

@jacktairo added:

"Save that money cause you don't have a sugar daddy anymore."

@MbaliNk09783585 commented:

"I mean she needs to pay rent."

@LookiePookie3 wrote:

"Community notes this is not all the money in the world "

@Lethabo4991 noted:

"But a few days ago she was worried about paying rent "

@lynneth25 added:

"Ritual gang, she has also joined."

@Joyfield16 said:

"Arg she even lied and said she bought that Apartment/ house with her own money."

@busiwe_bubu added:

"Wasn't she crying about paying rent few days ago?"

Cyan Boujee cries over the passing of her sugar daddy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial YouTuber Cyan Boujee has social media buzzing with her recent trending video posted online.

The young influencer who failed to impress with her DJing skills has made headlines once again with a clip of Cyan crying over her sugar daddy, who recently passed, going viral on social media.

