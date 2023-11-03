Rich kid Andile Mpisane served acts of kindness when he gave some children snacks

In a video, the chairman of the Royal AM football club was riding in a BMW 325i when the kiddos came running to his window

The new father of four was applauded for showing humility, although some people dragged the video for looking staged

Andile Mpisane was applauded for giving kids some snacks from his BMW Gusheshe. Images: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The son of wealthy A-lister Shauwn Mkhize, Andile Mpisane, showed his caring paternal side as Christmas had come early for some local kids.

Andile Mpisane showers kids with snacks from his BMW 325i

The rich kid was recorded in by someone from the backseat of his BMW 325i blasting Dlala Thukzin's new banger iPlan and revving the engines of the classic German whip as kids come running to his window and he distributes some snacks.

Andile posted the video on his Instagram and captioned it:

"3 minutes 25 seconds! Take me to Soweto. 325 i.s."

Check out the cool video below:

Netizens applaud Andile Mpisane for his kindness

His followers on Instagram were impressed by the whip, similar to his mother's Gusheshe, but more so with his act of kindness. Read the comments below:

timon_the_vibe_ observed:

"The fact that those kids came running after seeing Andile is an indication that it's something he does often."

njeezy_hussle nick-named:

"BI phakathi wamachips"

themakingof_iamzandilemc encouraged:

"Spread love to the kids Andile, they are the futureile, they are the future."

sindisiwe.k praised:

"Ncooooooo this is beautiful."

apushbongile was proud:

"Day made! The whistles from grateful hearts and the sound of your car, well done sana lwam!"

smith.lisekho_18

"These kids are used to him being around, judging by the way they ran to his car. I could be wrong but man this is beautiful.

xibig_

"It’s good what you doing bro, you don’t have to do it in anyone’s pace but yours!"

sindisiwe.k praised:

"Ncooooooo this is beautiful."

Source: Briefly News