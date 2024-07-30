“This Is Ubuntu”: Barber Holds Child, Helps Mom Who Can’t Afford Daycare

A woman who could not pay her child's daycare fees took her daughter with her to the barbershop

The barber was accommodating and held the child on his back while he saw to the mother's hair

Social media users appreciated the man's kind gesture and shared positivity in the comment section

A barber showed his client love when he cared for her child while on the clock. Images: @ncazelodabarber_nuz

A barber went above and beyond when he helped a mother look after her little one while he cut her hair.

The hair professional at Ncazelo Barber Shop in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, took to the business's TikTok account (@ncazelodabarber_nuz) to show the service and compassion he provided.

According to the post, the mother wanted to visit the barbershop for a haircut. However, she could not pay the child's daycare fees and had no choice but to bring her daughter with her. The barber saw no problem with the lady's predicament.

While he cut his client's hair, the barber held the woman's child on his back, wrapped and secured with a blanket. The man even fed the child yoghurt while styling the mother's hair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to barber's spirit of ubuntu

Social media users hurried to the viral video's comment section to applaud the man's efforts to help the woman and her child.

Here is what people online had to say:

An emotional @lamash165 shared with the hair professional:

"Mina, I'm such a crybaby. Tears of joy, though. Malume, you're a blessing."

@fuze22 praised the man and wrote:

"Wow, I'm so proud of you, my man. This is ubuntu at its best."

Sharing the same sentiments, @nosiphiwe65 commented:

"Ubuntu is in our genes. Love this. May God keep blessing you beyond, my brother."

@mbalimaseko5768 wished the best for the barber and said:

"Best service, bro. May God bless you and flourish your business. Big ups to you."

