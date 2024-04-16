A young man showed Ubuntu to two ladies who had a problem with their tyre on a busy road

The gentleman and his girlfriend stopped their car and assisted the two women with changing the tyre

The online community reacted to the kindness, with many applauding the man for his acts

A Facebook post of a man helping two women change their car tyre on a busy road has gone viral.

In the post by We Are Trending Mzansi, the two women who drove a Volkswagen Polo had a problem with a tyre on a busy road. According to the post, the two ladies were going to get down and do the dirty work of changing it.

However, a young man named Brandon and his girlfriend couldn't let the two ladies do all the labour. Brandon stopped the car and got his hands and white shirt dirty while helping the ladies with their tyre.

Young man helps ladies stuck on the road

Netizens showed love to the man

The post had so much traction. Many online users applauded the man for his humanity.

@Chaplet Kadesh said:

"At least the others did not stop pretending to help while robbing them. This is the side of the South African coin we need to encounter on a daily basis, unfortunately not guaranteed, pray nothing of this sort happens to you on the road in South Africa."

@Mbhele Magusha commented:

"We called humanity I love that."

@Ria Ockhuys-Van Niekerk loved:

"Kindness is love for your fellow man!!! Great job be kind and pay the way forward!!!"

@Sheunesu Mutamba Stone stanned:

"Ubuntu in big numbers."

@Pieter De Bruyn said:

"That is how our dear nation should be!"

@Bwalya M Elisha adored:

"GOOD PEOPLE STILL EXIST ."

Kind Uber driver helps man change tyre

