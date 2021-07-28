A Little Love Goes a Long Way: Man Helps Woman Change Tyre, Becomes Instant Hero

A South African man has become an instant hero on Facebook after his story was widely shared on the social networking platform

A simple act of kindness goes a long and is often the thing that restores the sort of faith in humanity that, in a utopian society, would remain constant.

Well, one such man's heroics on Tuesday allowed a lady who was stranded on the side of the road with a flat tyre to finally find safe passage towards her intended destination.

A young man is the subject of much praise on social media after he helped a woman who was stranded on the side of a road. Image: Journalist Mzobe/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"Today, on my way to work, I helped this lady who said her name was Meisie Van Wyk. She had a problem with a tyre. I've never tried before today but I managed to help her remove and replace it," said Mzobe.

"I was so late since I was busy helping her. It wasn't a good place for someone with a car and without help. That is why I helped her and she said she is not familiar with the place."

The good samaritan further detailed a later encounter with the same lady at his workplace, but not before acknowledging that she drove him to a taxi rank where he commutes.

"When I was done she took me to Randfontein BP taxi rank. She was happy and emotional then she left. Luckily, at work, I wasn't in [any] trouble. Around 10 am I saw the very same car at the visitor's parking.

"We bumped on each other again. She told everyone what I did. Now, I'm in the company's good books because she is a big client. They even bought me lunch."

Pockets of goodness still exist in the world

A flurry of comments praising Mzobe was soon the order of the day as many people looked on in admiration. All of the messages were positive and uplifting with Mzobe's name hot on the lips of every commentator.

Margaret Mead said:

"God is no man's debtor. He put you in that place to help this lady unselfishly. He rewards us even if we don't deserve it. Our world is full of good people like you."

Surie Dobie added:

"What is great about your story is that you helped her long before you knew she was a good client. That tells me who you are!!!"

Shaka Shiro wrote:

"Thank you for sharing such an inspiring experience. Today, I also had my #ImStaying moment by giving the little I could these uncertain times. A little help goes a long way."

Rita Naidoo commented:

"Wow. Well done for helping a woman in need. Wish there was more like you out there. Take care."

Hayley Dovale observed:

"That was a very unselfish thing you did. You deserve lunch and more than that you deserve respect for being a great human. Well done the world needs people like you."

