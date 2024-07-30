A lady took to social media to showcase how her little brother drove her vehicle, and people were amazed

The TikTok footage geared over 1.4 million, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

South Africans loved the hun's clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush and express their

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman impressed many people in Mzansi after she showed off her little brother's driving skills.

A lady showed off how her little brother drives her car in a TikTok video. Image: @celiwemhlambi1

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off 12-year-old brother driving her car in a TikTok video

This stunner was a proud big sis. The young lady gushed about her little brother, who drove her car. The clip uploaded by @celiwemhlambi1 shows the little man behind the wheel with one hand as he drove his big sister's vehicle.

At the end of the clip, the 12-year-old can be seen washing his sister's car. While taking to her TikTok caption, @celiwemhlambi said the following:

"He no longer misses me but the car; he’s so addicted to it."

The footage was well received and became a viral hit on social media, gathering over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to the woman's video

Social media users enjoyed watching the young man drive the car, and many were shocked that the big sis was trusting enough to hand her vehicle over as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Krispatience gushed over the boy, saying:

"One hand on the steering. Please, he’s a professional."

Rachel_Pontsho98 added:

I need him to teach me how to drive because you adults are so impatient."

Tshephang Cürider Mn commented:

"My family would never trust me like this."

Phindy Maduna wrote:

"Mnikeni License cause that's his car, and you are just keeping it for him. Bro's driving skills."

Katleho_B cracked a joke, adding:

"Taxi driver lo ngeke he knows what he’s doing."

Man shares a video of how his little brother crashed his brand-new car

Briefly News previously reported that a man showed how his bother ruined his brand new car in a TikTok video making rounds online.

One gentleman who goes by the TikTok handle @livhuwanishane11 had his worst nightmare come to pass after his brother crashed his new car in a video shared online. In the clip, one can see his little brother driving his red vehicle, which he bumps into the gate on his way out.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News