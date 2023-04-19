A young lady was literally in tears after she saw how her hair was cut from a renowned hair salon in the country

Helen Shalati Shiks from Pretoria showed online users what she asked for versus what she got

Peeps were horrified by the final result and told her sometimes you should just go to the people you know and not the hype around a certain place

Helen Shalati Shiks trends for hair cut. Images: @helenshiks/TikTok

A woman from Pretoria named Helen Shalati Shiks is trending on TikTok for all the wrong reasons. The young lady shared a video about her experience at the Legends Barbershop.

The post has since gained over to 450K views and over 15K likes with peeps weighing in on the situation. Shiks just wanted a fade with lines on her head. She was literally in tears and was not impressed by the finished product.

She said:

"One day we need to talk about legend barber haircuts"

Lady's haircut sparks an online debate of price versus quality

Shik's hairstyle has been the talk of TikTok streets, where people were shocked at the final product. Many individuals were not sure what to make of it, while others thought the barber at the Kasi would have done a better job.

Here are some of the comments:

@olwethu._.mkhwanazi said:

"I think as a country we must tell legends barber they not as good as they think they are"

@laylaOfhie commented:

"Those boys from kasi or street who charges R40 or R50 they know their job"

@LoloMalatjie said:

"Maybe it's because you didn't wear the earrings"

