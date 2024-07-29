Mom and Daughter's Hilarious Fall Has Mzansi Rolling on the Floor, Shares Video

A mother and her child left many people on the internet in laughter, and the clip went viral online

The TikTok footage gained a huge attraction on social media, gearing over 1.9 million views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were amused by the mom and daughter's hilarious moment as they cracked jokes in the comments

One woman and her daughter in Mzansi left many people cracking into laughter after their video surfaced online.

A TikTok video shows a mother and daughter’s hilarious Fall. Image: @bridgettemakoke.

Source: TikTok

Mom and daughter's fall has SA rolling on the floor

The footage shared by @bridgettemakoke on TikTok shows a woman and her daughter. The mother lay on the bed while her child was on her back. As the clip continued, the mom rose, forgetting she had her child on her back, resulting in them falling hilariously.

@bridgettemakoke's clip amused people online, capturing over 1,9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans crack jokes in the comments

Mzansi netizens were entertained by the mother and daughter's hilarious moment as they flooded the comments section with laughter and jokes.

Notthebeyang said:

"The way you held on to her, holding on for dear life."

Hudu_fhadzo expressed:

":Lmao it's 3:31 and am laughing inside because I dnt want to wake up Bae and the baby but I am vibrating hle."

Ms.Tumii_M added:

"For the fact that she continues to ear and then enter in the blankets it giving "yohh nna akedi tseni, goodnight"

NtoNto was amused:

"My mother straight to bara after."

