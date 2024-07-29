A white man dancing at the groove left many people in laughter on the internet, and the clip went viral

The footage gained a massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The gent amused South African netizens as they flocked to the comments section to express their thought

One white man was the life of the party at the groove, and his dancing skills amused many people on social media.

A white man danced told me the groove in a TikTok video, leaving many South Africans in laughter. Image: @zinhlezee586

Source: TikTok

Boertjie grooving at the club in a video

The footage shared by @zinhlezee586 on the video platform shows a young man enjoying himself at what appears to be a club. The gent had his groove on while taking centre stage on the dance floor.

He showed off his hilarious dance moves, which left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter, while some were amused by his dress code at the groove. @zinhlezee586's clip captured the attention of online users, gathering loads of views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video of the man breaking it down the dance floor at the groove below:

Netizens crack jokes

The gent entertained the online community, and many flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some laughed it off.

JayTee said:

"It’s the drip for me."

Akes wrote:

"His hands is feeling the vibe."

AmahleMavimbela cracked a joke, saying:

"White people dance like toddlers shame."

Desmond expressed:

"That hun was trying so hard to secure the bag."

Splinters_Daughtr was amused:

"The fact that he’s the better dancer in that circle is killing me."

