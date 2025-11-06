A content creator from Johannesburg shared a video of an orange Lamborghini parked in Soshanguve

The clip showed people recording the vehicle on their phones as the owner got in, revved the engine, and drove off down the street

South Africans were amazed that such an expensive vehicle was casually being driven through the township

It's rare to see a R12 million supercar parked on your street, but that's exactly what happened in Soshanguve, Pretoria. A video of an orange Lamborghini sitting on a regular road in the township went viral on 5 November 2025, and people couldn't believe their eyes.

The video showed a crowd gathered around the bright orange Lamborghini, with some people using their phones to capture the moment. The owner got into the car, reversed out onto the road, and revved the engine to get some reactions from the crowd. Then, just like that, the supercar drove off down the street. It was a moment that had everyone talking, and the video ended up going viral.

Mzansi reacts to the supercar

Netizens flooded the comments with their thoughts on seeing such an expensive car in the township:

@siphosethu_nqana_matiso joked:

"I bet the makers of this Italian supercar had no idea that it would one day grace the dusty streets of Sosha ❤️🇿🇦"

@mpofu_tendani laughed:

"I just saw my Honda on the side of the road😢"

@muzomusha_tyrone_malembe shared:

"The base price for a Lamborghini Revuelto in South Africa starts at R12,800,000."

@jose_junior_irmao said:

"The way he went in 😆"

@sipho_masango mentioned:

"It was in Menlyn not long ago."

@zwelithini_precioustrey_nkewane wrote:

"I am inspired."

@sbu_sithole joked:

"If you think girls love cars, you've never met a man seeing a sports car."

Why supercars are so expensive

According to car experts at J.D. Power, there are several reasons why Lamborghinis cost so much. One of the main reasons is limited production. Lamborghini doesn't mass-produce vehicles, and some models are only made when a customer specifically requests them. This keeps the cars rare and exclusive, which drives up the price.

Another reason for the high cost is the specific materials used. Lamborghinis are made with expensive materials like carbon fibre, natural leather, and aluminium. Even the smallest bolt is designed to be as light as possible, which means using costly materials like magnesium.

The performance of the car also adds to the price. Lamborghinis can go from 0 to over 100 km per hour in seconds, and building that kind of power requires top-quality materials and engineering. Lastly, Lamborghinis are a status symbol and anything that adds to status screams money.

Content creator @Exotic cars of South Africa, who shares a lot of content on amazing supercars, captured this rare sighting.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

