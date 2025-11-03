South African Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt went viral after an awkward moment he had with a female fan circulated

An online user posted the video of Shebe all cosy with a fan on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Shebeshxt shared an awkward moment with a female fan. Image: @official.shebeshxt

South African Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt always makes headlines with his awkward and weird moments with his fans in public, and recently, a short clip of him with a female fan went viral on social media.

On Monday, 3 November 2025, an online user @MissNtabeni posted a clip of the star, who was accused of shooting an unknown man, looking cosy with a female fan.

Other netizens even suspected that the Ambulance hitmaker wanted to kiss the woman, but remembered that he has a girlfriend who is also the mother of his late daughter.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on the clip of Shebe and his fan

Shortly after the video went viral on X, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Raesetja123 said:

"I saw that in fact he wanted to grab her neck."

@LebohangNgweny1 wrote:

"Lol, he was ready to risk it all."

@Lebosibasa commented:

"Eyyyy, she’s sooo pretty naye marn, I don’t blame Shebe."

@komenotorie replied:

"And ya'll still don't believe this is a woman's world, a whole love almost exposed his weakness. Ya'll are just powerful."

@TeeTouchza mentioned:

"Besides the negative stuff, he does this bro, is just entertaining, man."

@zaddysousa replied:

"Yoh bruuv. That reaction, lord knows, he’s rethinking his choices."

@Saint_Yves_XO stated:

"This hun is beautiful, dawg, I understand. She probably smells good, you see."

@BiggieSmiles_17 shared:

"The warden told him he must stop kissing fans."

@ndima_mbali21 wrote:

"Lmao, that eish is ending me, he almost risked it all!"

Shebeshxt shares a sweet moment with Shebeshxt. Image: @official.shebeshxt

What you need to know about Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was born on 28 March 1995, in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, South Africa.

He spent part of his childhood in Tembisa with his father before relocating to Polokwane in 2020, where he currently resides.

He rose to prominence with his hit single Ke Di Shxt Malume , which went viral on TikTok.

, which went viral on TikTok. His music, a fusion of Bolo House, amapiano and rap, has connected with numerous fans since his debut.

The rapper was accused of being responsible for his daughter as he was driving and would possibly be facing charges of culpable h*micide.

Shebeshxt's girlfriend talks about their relationship

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's girlfriend spoke about how, and how she may have bricked another girl in the process.

Fans recently got the 4-1-1 on Shebeshxt's relationship with his girlfriend/ manager, Kholofelo. The pair have been together for many years and even had a child together, who tragically died in one of the rapper's latest car accidents.

