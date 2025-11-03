South African media personality Warras The Shady Lurker has spent some quality time with his eldest son

The former radio and TV personality posted a snap of his son during their Saturday lunch outing

SA users were taken aback by how old Warras' son is, and they applauded him for raising him well

Warras took his eldest son out. Image: Shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

Warras shared some cute father-son moments with his baby boy on X (Twitter) recently.

Taking to X recently, the TV and radio personality revealed that he had taken his son out for lunch on Saturday. He snapped a photo of his boy, which went viral on social media.

The photo was captioned, "iNkunzi Yami. Saturday, one-on-one time with my son."

For his 16th birthday, Warras shocked the internet when he gifted his boy with cash. He posted a photo of his boy holding R100 notes and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my firstborn son! Daddy Loves You.”

DJ Warras also shared videos of his son at a shooting range after a social media user asked if he was teaching his son how to use a gun.

SA reacts to Warras' pic with his son

SA was impressed by the good job the opinionated DJ has done in raising his son. Many gushed at their resemblance, while others guessed Warras' age. This is what some people had to say:

@African_Spring

"He looks like he wants you to increase his allowance. Don't mind me, I'm an advocate for kids."

@Shimza01

No way he’s this big now. No way!!!!"

@PetuniaTsweleng

"Awesome stuff!"

@Am_Blujay

"The future is bright! Is he multilingual like his father?"

@iThando

Didn't expect you to have such a grown kid. I thought it was your kid brother. All the best Babakhe."

@Dbanj25

"Eish ntwana ee is gonna be a problem with the ladies."

@tsietsi_given13

"He looks like he has a better credit score than you. Please advise him not to be a security guard."

@ThamiNdlela_SA

"Make sure he speaks proper isiZulu like you do. Keep the traditional values intact, please."

@Lindo_Mnisi

"You have a big boy my G. Nice one."

@ItuStrong

"From that fore arm, he looks like a BokWing bro. Good job raising him. Wish you and the best!"

@MTwala65

"@Shady_Lurker how do you talk to your sons on issues like avoiding malicious women or vices."

@SsquaredSA

"How old is Warras if he has such an old child?"

@GuyyThegaijin

"Keep it up, this is part of what us dads should be doing with n for our kids. 4 now I can't take my boys out yet cos daddy unemployed, but every sec I get with them is golden."

Warras returns to DJing after hiatus

In a previous report from Briefly News, entertainer DJ Warras had planned on making a comeback to the decks after an unexpected hiatus.

The TV and radio personality plans to relaunch his DJing career just in time for the festive season. This comes after he landed a major hosting gig for a new reality show that is taking Mzansi by storm.

Source: Briefly News