Popular South African DJ Chymamusique surprised his fans over the weekend when he announced he had undergone brain surgery

This comes after the Limpopo-born artist was involved in a tragic car accident with DJ Poizen

Fans of the award-winning musician took to his social media post to wish him a speedy recovery

Fan-favourite artist Chymamusique reveals that he recently underwent an emergency brain surgery following his tragic car accident in August 2025.

This comes after the DJ confirmed his return to the stage after the car crash that claimed DJ Poizen's life.

The multi-award-winning musician shared on his X account on Sunday, 2 November 2025, that he underwent brain surgery.

I couldn’t share my journey for the past week due to emergency brain surgery called a Craniotomy. My brain, speech, and body are still disturbed, so I won’t be able to take calls or really talk in person for the next 2 to 3 weeks. See you on the other side,” he said.

The Limpopo star also posted a photo of his stitched head on his social media accounts.

South Africans wish the DJ a speedy recovery

@nkuliwooli said:

"I had mine in July due to a hijacking. I'm still discovering, new things brayam (my brother). Stay strong. Focus on getting better, my guy. My business fell I'm back home recovering with my mom taking care of me. Tip: Be yourself. Push yourself. Take initiative in getting back to normal."

@vesterrejoice commented:

"Eyo grootman (big guy) gape le (you also had) head brain surgery. I thought it was only your legs. You got hurt, mos mo, (you really got hurt here). God will protect you throughout your recovery."

@Mosky_Mothapo said:

"'See you on the other side', don't say such ntwana, (my guy). Speedy recovery."

@ramoroaswi replied:

"Morena (God) will complete the good work that He has started in you; we continue to stand on His promises."

@kgwale_prince wrote:

"See you soon, not on the other side, my brother. We love you and we will keep on playing for you Mr Mmotla."

@MasukuBridget commented:

"One day at a time, skhokho (strong guy). You will be ok, prayers always."

@MmaneMahlako

God will surely see you through. A ka se go fihliše kgole so a fetša a go tlogela. See you soon

@Moj3la reacted:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, my brother Modimo o hona tsohle di tlo feta," (God is there and everything shall pass).

@AntonioSanele said:

"We love you, Chyma. Please be strong in this journey, not only for you also for us."

Chymamusique Bids Farewell to DJ Poizen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented artist and music producer Chymamusique mourned his friend, DJ Poizen, after their fatal car accident.

The DJ took to his Instagram account on Monday evening, 8 September 2025, to say goodbye to Poizen.

South Africans comforted Chymamusique after he shared that he was out of the ICU after several operations.

