DJ Shimza’s Weight Loss Has Fans Talking: “Since You Decided To Lose Weight, You Look 21 Years Old”
- DJ Shimza’s latest X post of himself showed a visibly slimmer physique
- Fans reacted in disbelief, saying they could not recognise the DJ
- In the post, the popular DJ did not reveal how he achieved his transformation
South African DJ and producer Shimza has stunned social media users after posting a new picture of himself looking noticeably slimmer. Known for his energetic performances and larger-than-life personality, the Kunye founder’s latest appearance left many fans doing a double take.
In the image shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shimza is dressed stylishly as always, but it is his leaner frame that has captured the public’s attention. He captioned the post "blomile", meaning "chilling":
Fans expressed shock and admiration
Followers flooded the comments section expressing both admiration and shock about the body weight of the DJ, who trended after Google got his age wrong.
X user, @bongwe_ncube expressed surprise writing:
"Aowa [No], Shimza! Please go back, be chubby and happy. Now you look miserable. Eat whatever you want and wherever you want and if anyone complains about your weight, eat them too."
The DJ made light of the comment and responded to the user, saying "laughing in misery," adding a laughing emoji.
There were also allegations of potential Ozempic use by the DJ, who previously denied the allegations. Ozempic is an injectable medication containing semaglutide, and is approved for treating type 2 diabetes and reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with heart disease. It is also known for its weight loss effects.
@Big_Jeffery102 commented with a question:
"Does Ozempic have any taste?"
@Zak0275 commented:
"Ozempic will cause DJ Shimza to become DJ Vinny Da Vinci."
DJ Vinny Da Vinci is a South African house music DJ and is slim.
Another user @TawanaM14 agreed with the sentiment, commenting:
"You look like Vinny Da Vinci."
Some fans commented on his age. @vusimseleku said:
"Since you decided to lose weight, you look 21."
@Stapura2024 agreed:
"You look 21 years."
Another fan, @KoketsoPhora did not hide the fact that he preferred Shimza's former physique, stating:
"I miss the bigger Shimza."
Shimza's other interests
Shimza’s success story extends beyond his physical transformation. The award-winning artist has been expanding his brand internationally through his global Kunye events, which spotlight African electronic music. He’s also been active in philanthropy through the Shimuzic Foundation, helping underprivileged youth with school supplies and mentorship opportunities.
Whether achieved through lifestyle changes or simply a natural transformation, one thing’s clear: Shimza has left fans talking once again, not for his music this time, but for his unexpected new look.
Other DJs have also recently lost weight
DJ Shimza is apparently not the only DJ concerned with his prior bigger weight. Popular DJs and twins, Major League DJs, recently trended for the same news.
Social media trolls came for the artists, with many reigniting the Ozempic usage accusations. However, some people defended the artists, saying they worked very hard in the gym.
