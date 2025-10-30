Social media users were quick to point out the striking resemblance between celebrities Masechaba Ndlovu and Nomcebo Zikode

The picture showing their striking resemblance made rounds online and attracted comments on the microblogging platform X

Mzansi flooded the comment section, with many humorously reacting to the photo

Masechaba Ndlovu and Nomcebo had internet buzzing over how they look alike.

Source: Instagram

South Africans reacted to a picture of TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu and singer Nomcebo Zikode. The picture was posted by MDN News on the platform X, and Mzansi could not help but talk about their distinctive likeness.

The picture, blandly captioned "Nomcebo Zikode alongside Masechaba Ndlovu", has attracted over 50k views so far and saw a considerable number of netizens commenting that the two celebrities look alike. The full post is below:

Fans poke fun at their strong likeness

One user, @TawanaM14, who seemingly could not tell the two apart, asked:

"Which one is Jerusalema?"

Jerusalema is in reference to the 2020 international sensation song by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

@Ish_Izzo's humour invoked God, suggesting that there was a template for every human being created. He said:

"Their template is one of God’s favourite template. Just like Sol Phenduka's template, I see lot people who look like this."

The user did not miss the mark on Sol Phenduka, who recently spoke about his past gambling addiction. Social media is always awash with photos of people who, even he acknowledges, look like him.

Chinese online retailer Temu, which recently confirmed it had a local warehouse in South Africa, also came into the conversation when @LordPiccolloSA asked:

"Which one is from Temu?"

Another user @MLephollet70883 suggested that the two might have another doppelganger in former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. He said:

"This picture needs Zozibini, and they'll be Adidas."

Fans suggest they are potentially siblings

As curiosity would have it, fans online are asking if the two women are siblings. The comment section has also seen a number of suggestions that Ndlovu and Zikode might be blood-related.

A user, @Nokie555, said:

"Separated at birth."

While plausible on the eye, the suggestion does not hold water upon closer scrutiny because there is a 2-year difference between the women. Ndlovu is 42, while Zikode is today celebrating her 40th birthday.

Another user @Ronald_Zwide commented:

"And you are telling me they are not related? No ways, their mothers must come and explain something."

@Simphiwe769 seemed sure of the potential blood relation as he took to the comments:

"Your parents owe you an explanation. The two of you are siblings. You will find out one day."

Another user @JusticeForumSA was a bit more modest, saying simply:

"They look like sisters."

Nomcebo Zikode shows off her luxury vehicle

Zikode is always the talk of the town. Whether it is about looking like another celebrity or about her personal life, she is constantly the topic of conversation. Briefly News reported that the singer flaunted a new luxury vehicle citing it as "the life I prayed for."

At the time, social media users flooded her Instagram comments section with congratulatory messages in reaction to the new purchase.

Nomcebo Zikode posed next to a luxury vehicle.

