Fans Discuss Khaya Mthethwa’s Dating History: “Even Edwin Sodi Is Inspired by Him”
- Fans have been discussing the former Idols SA star Khaya Mthethwa's dating history
- This was after the singer announced on social media that he got married again to his new wife, Sne
- Many were stunned by the popular female celebrities with whom the star has dated in the past
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South African gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa has been making headlines on social media after he officially tied the knot for the second time, and recently, many netizens had a lot to say about his mjolo history in the entertainment industry.
On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, an online user decided to share pictures of all the celebrities the former Idols SA star had dated in the past before saying "I Do" to Sne Ndlovu.
Many netizens were in awe of Mthethwa's dating history as the list consisted of Nomzamo Mbatha, Jessica Nkosi, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and others.
See the post below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens reacted to Mthethwa's mjolo history
Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the ladies with whom Khaya has been in a romantic relationship in the past. Here's what they had to say below:
Mpho Malope joked:
"Even Edwin Sodi is inspired by him."
Thembisile Twala said:
"Yoh, he did well. I don’t know how they take him seriously, unobu snoko nyana."
Mafiri Tebogo wrote:
"Then, mara, what could be the issue? Why can't ke keep them? Because the minute ba tloga go yena, most of his exes get married."
Chizaram Okonkwo commented:
"Ya'll can say whatever you want, but this guy has taste. He is a pure definition of chipi or nothing."
Vuyiswa Mamnguni Ndzakana responded:
"He is such a good guy to break up with cause women become even much more better after breaking up with him. He inspires them to want to be better than before."
Cebo Lenkosii Magebar replied:
"His type of women seems like they don't like to settle, maybe uyedwa among them who have settled. Leaving out the current spouse."
William Mthiyane mentioned:
"It now makes sense why he had a drinking episode. They look like stress."
Khaya's new wife allegedly deleted all her swimsuit pictures
Just as netizens were discussing Mthethwa's dating history on social media, it was alleged that his new wife, Sine Ndlovu, also had some wiping to do on her Instagram page as she reportedly deleted every swimsuit picture of herself after marrying the singer.
She only left pictures where she's covered up on her page.
A user wrote:
"Mamfundisi (The pastor's wife) deleted her swimsuit photos on Instagram."
Oscar MBO's girlfriend announces engagement
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar MBO's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, announcing their engagement. The influencer and content creator casually shared the news on her Instagram page while giving followers a quick glimpse into her life.
The news comes months after the couple welcomed their bundle of joy, later moving into their new home, and the step to get married adds an exciting chapter to the pair's love story.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za