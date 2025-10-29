Fans have been discussing the former Idols SA star Khaya Mthethwa's dating history

This was after the singer announced on social media that he got married again to his new wife, Sne

Many were stunned by the popular female celebrities with whom the star has dated in the past

South African gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa has been making headlines on social media after he officially tied the knot for the second time, and recently, many netizens had a lot to say about his mjolo history in the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, an online user decided to share pictures of all the celebrities the former Idols SA star had dated in the past before saying "I Do" to Sne Ndlovu.

Many netizens were in awe of Mthethwa's dating history as the list consisted of Nomzamo Mbatha, Jessica Nkosi, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and others.

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Mthethwa's mjolo history

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the ladies with whom Khaya has been in a romantic relationship in the past. Here's what they had to say below:

Mpho Malope joked:

"Even Edwin Sodi is inspired by him."

Thembisile Twala said:

"Yoh, he did well. I don’t know how they take him seriously, unobu snoko nyana."

Mafiri Tebogo wrote:

"Then, mara, what could be the issue? Why can't ke keep them? Because the minute ba tloga go yena, most of his exes get married."

Chizaram Okonkwo commented:

"Ya'll can say whatever you want, but this guy has taste. He is a pure definition of chipi or nothing."

Vuyiswa Mamnguni Ndzakana responded:

"He is such a good guy to break up with cause women become even much more better after breaking up with him. He inspires them to want to be better than before."

Cebo Lenkosii Magebar replied:

"His type of women seems like they don't like to settle, maybe uyedwa among them who have settled. Leaving out the current spouse."

William Mthiyane mentioned:

"It now makes sense why he had a drinking episode. They look like stress."

Khaya's new wife allegedly deleted all her swimsuit pictures

Just as netizens were discussing Mthethwa's dating history on social media, it was alleged that his new wife, Sine Ndlovu, also had some wiping to do on her Instagram page as she reportedly deleted every swimsuit picture of herself after marrying the singer.

She only left pictures where she's covered up on her page.

A user wrote:

"Mamfundisi (The pastor's wife) deleted her swimsuit photos on Instagram."

