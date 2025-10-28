Khaya Mthethwa’s Wife Sine Ndlovu Allegedly Deletes Swimsuit Pictures After Getting Married
- Khaya Mthethwa's new wife, Sine Ndlovu, has allegedly deleted all her swimsuit pictures from her Instagram page
- The content creator was accused by the online community of clearing her timeline after officially becoming a pastor's wife
- The swift move was met with praise from online users, who took to social media to share their thoughts
Khaya Mthethwa's wife, Sine Ndlovu, has once again become the main topic of discussion since her romance with the pastor went public.
The influencer and content creator recently tied the knot with her sweetheart and surprised fans with photos from their stunning ceremony on 26 October 2025, after enjoying their romance in private.
Having officially announced their marriage, Sine did not waste time in giving her Instagram page a makeover to introduce her new title.
She has changed her handle and display name to mrs_sinemthethwa and Sine Mthethwa, respectively, while also including "Wife to Ps @khayamthethwa" in her bio.
Not only that, but according to Twitter (X) user ApheleleJody, Mrs Mthethwa also deleted her revealing pictures from her Instagram feed.
The user alleges that just days into her marriage, Sine has already cleared her timeline of her swimsuit photos, leaving behind pictures where she's covered up.
"Mamfundisi (The pastor's wife) deleted her swimsuit photos on Instagram."
Now a pastor's wife, Sine's new role comes with some responsibilities, which include setting a good example to young ladies who look up to her. Sine is also said to have a child with Durban businessman and former Max Lifestyle CEO, Max Mqad.
The allegations quickly ignited a heated debate about Mrs Mthethwa's decision, which received much praise from the online community.
Read ApheleleJody's post below.
Sine Ndlovu allegations get Mzansi talking
Online users praised and supported Sine's decision to rebrand, saying it was the logical thing to do after getting married.
NtlaletsengGwen said:
"I would also delete if I were in her shoes."
Mpoomiie exclaimed:
"AS SHE SHOULD!"
Bonny_Swarez wrote:
"Well, she's a Mrs now. She has to be a good example to the church members."
onthatile_re supported Sine Ndlovu's decision:
"I would too. It makes sense."
LLunga18 posted:
"Good start. It shows that she respects her marriage and in-laws."
NeneLeakesWigs added:
"As she should."
The rumoured swimsuit pictures were never revealed, yet Sine's fashion influence is untouched. Her Instagram feed maintains its aesthetic, boasting photos of her travels, outfits, and stunning curves that grab attention even in the simplest of clothes.
Source: Briefly News
