Sine Ndlovu publicly confirmed her marriage to gospel singer, TV personality and pastor Khaya Mthethwa

Sine Ndlovu changed her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post, which included a Bible verse

Celebrities such as Judith Sephuma, Benjamin Dube and Nomcebo Zikode congratulated the couple and shared messages of love and blessings

Khaya Mthethwa’s new wife celebrated their wedding with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. Image: mrs_sinemthethwa, khayamthethwa

Sine Ndlovu has broken her silence after tying the knot with gospel singer and pastor Khaya Mthethwa.

Mthethwa caught South Africans by surprise when he married his then-rumoured influencer girlfriend, Sine Ndlovu. The Idols SA winner and Sine Ndlovu walked down the aisle months after his ex-wife and baby mama, Ntando Kunene, got married in Limpopo province.

Sine Ndlovu broke her silence about her marriage to Khaya Mthethwa for the first time, and the two had a sweet exchange in the comments.

Sine Ndlovu speaks out after marrying Khaya Mthethwa

Sine Ndlovu changed her Instagram name to Mrs Sine Mthethwa. She shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, which was attended by their loved ones and family. For the caption, Sine Ndlovu quoted a verse from the bible and the hashtag ‘a kept promise’. The post was captioned:

“Matthew 19:6 - *So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate* 🙏🏾🫶🏽 #akeptpromise ♥️🥺”

See the post below:

In the comments, Khaya Mthethwa melted hearts after gushing over his wife, Sine Mthethwa. He professed his undying love for his second wife. The comment read:

“God really outdid Himself with you!! My heart, my home. I love you @mrs_sinemthethwa 🥹♥️”

SA congratulate Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu on their marriage

Celebrities such as Nomcebo Zikode and Benjamin Dube filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Dube advised the Mthethwas to always remind each other of what he told them about marriage. One Gospel, where Mthethwa works as a host, also commented on the post.

Here are some of the comments:

nomcebo_zikode said:

“Congratulations, may God bless your marriage nibambane njalo🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

revbenjamindube shared:

“Congratulations 🥂, son. Remind each other of what I said to you both and prayed over you. 💯♥️🙇🏽😇”

one_gospel commented:

“Congratulations bhuti! Wishing you and your beautiful wife a lifetime filled with love, joy and God’s endless blessings. ❤️🙏🏽”

judithsephuma gushed:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️. Umakoti wethu. We love you💯. You are gorgeous😱🥰”

ncumisa_mbombo said:

“I can’t wait to see you in your rich wife outfits 😍. 🔥🔥I like the way you dress. Congratulations makoti 🎊”

u_nokwanda_ commented:

“What a beautiful Couple. May God bless your union 🤗🤗🤗🙏❤️”

moosesounds shared:

"Well, this has been your Year, Brother the Creator keeps writing those chapters for his glory🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️from my wife and I, Grace upon Grace fam."

Sine Ndlovu celebrated her wedding with Khaya Mthethwa with a heartwarming post. Image: khayamthethwa, mrs_sinemthethwa

Khaya Mthethwa speaks on his marriage to Sine Ndlovu

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa also broke his silence regarding his marriage to Sine Ndlovu.

The gospel musician and TV host also commented on his new wife, Sine Ndlovu, in a heartfelt post shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, 26 October 2025. South Africans filled the comments with congratulatory messages.

