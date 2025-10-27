On Sunday, 26 October 2025, news broke that Khaya Mthethwa had married Sine Ndlovu

On Monday, 27 October 2025, Prince Kaybee weighed in on Khaya Mthethwa's second marriage by sharing a cryptic post

Several social media users joked that Khaya Mthethwa's dating history was similar to that of a popular businessman and globally acclaimed composer Lebo M

Prince Kaybee shared a meme while weighing in on Khaya Mthethwa's second marriage. Image: khayamthethwa, princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee’s reaction to Khaya Mthethwa’s second marriage to the alleged baby mama of a popular businessman made South Africans give him the side-eye online.

Prince Kaybee had previously trolled Mthethwa following reports that he was headed to the altar with Sine Ndlovu. Following news that Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu had tied the knot, Prince Kaybe shared a memesque reaction that left social media abuzz.

Prince Kaybee reacts to Khaya Mthethwa's marriage

On Monday, 27 October 2025, Prince Kaybee reacted to an update by controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula. The award-winning producer shared a picture of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi smiling before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and a simple caption that read:

“My goat😅”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Prince Kaybee's reaction to Khaya Mthethwa's marriage

In the comments, several social media users likened Khaya Mthethwa to another famous South African entertainer, Lebo M. Some likened him to a popular businessman who previously denied dating popular celebrities. Other social media users suspected that Prince Kaybee was speaking in riddles, while some criticised him.

Here are some of the comments:

@KhanyisaWolf claimed:

“His hitlist is as good as Edwin’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

@andilemkhize20 remarked:

“Considering what he did to your son’s aunt/godmother, you’re weird for saying this, but hey, birds of the same feather 🥴🤷‍♀️”

@MsKhanye_ said:

“Eish, you don’t like peace 🤣😂🤣😂”

@realnorma_kay shared:

“We know😅😅😅😅”

Khaya Mthethwa criticises exes

In other news, Khaya Mthethwa criticised his exes in a video that was widely shared online.

Before his second marriage to Sine Ndlovu, Mthethwa was divorced after his marriage to former Miss SA, Ntando Kunene, fell apart.

The video of him criticising his exes sparked outrage online. In the video, Khaya Mthethwa claimed that he was attracting rubbish and hinted that he would not be marrying anytime soon.

"Let me tell you about myself, I am confessing. The train ya mshado (of marriage) yanshiya (has left me behind), because I have lost too many great people, now I am attracting rubbish," said Mthethwa. "Sorry, I am talking about myself and not you, so why are you offended? I am dealing with it," he said.

Khaya Mthethwa criticised his exes in previous interviews. Image: khayamthethwa

Source: Instagram

In an earlier interview, Khaya Mthethwa spoke about the struggles he experienced in his first marriage.

“I had huge struggles in my marriage. The last two years. I said to God, I don’t think I want to get married anymore. 2019, I said I’m good with the marriage," Mthethwa said.

Khaya Mthethwa breaks silence on his second marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa broke his silence after being married for the second time.

On Sunday, 26 October 2025, Mthethwa shared a picture of himself and his new wife on his official social media accounts. In the caption, Mthethwa confirmed his marriage and commented on his new wife, Sine Ndlovu.

Source: Briefly News