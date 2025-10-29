Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu tied the knot in a private ceremony at Oasis Church in Durban

Sine Ndlovu shared more pictures from the wedding event on her Instagram account with a heartfelt caption dedicated to Khaya Mthethwa

One photo drew unexpected attention when a social media user noticed a detail on Sine Ndlovu's right arm

A social media user noticed an unholy detail in Sine Ndlovu's lobola pictures. Image: mrs_sinemthethwa

South African gospel musician and TV personality Khaya Mthethwa’s new wife, Sine Ndlovu, sparked a heated debate after eagle-eyed social media users noticed a small detail on her lobola photos.

Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu surprised South Africans by tying the knot in a private ceremony at Oasis Church, Durban. After posting her first post as Mrs Mthethwa, Sine Ndlovu shared more photos from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Netizen spots small detail in Khaya Mthethwa's new wife's lobola pics

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Sine Mthethwa shared pictures from her lobola ceremony. In the caption, Sine Mthethwa praised Khaya Mthethwa for honouring her parents and helping her rewrite her life story. The photos were captioned:

“Oh Hlangalezwe, Godongwane.. Waze wabahlonipha abazali bami! Ngiyabonga Sthandwa Sam. [What a way to show respect to my parents! Thank you, my love.] Thank you for helping me rewrite my life’s story. 🙏🏾♥️✨ “

See the post below:

In the comment section, a keen-eyed social media user, ra_chael3579, caused a heated discussion after noticing a tattoo on Sine Ndlovu’s right arm. The social media user judged Sine Ndlovu for having a tattoo. The social media user's comment read:

“Mara tattoo mosading man of God keagana [But a tattoo on a woman man of God].”

Several social media users responded to the comment with mixed reactions. While some condemned the social media user for being negative, others joined in the fun.

Here are some of the comments:

Nonhlanhla3151 said:

“@ra_chael3579 If you are not going to congratulate them, then don't say anything at all.”

now_jesus_loves_me laughed:

“@thuledu_msomi UyeNa😂😂😂😂”

A social media user noticed a tattoo on Sine Ndlovu's right arm. Image: mrs_sinemthethwa

Social media reacts to Khaya Mthethwa's new wife's photos

Elsewhere in the comments, social media users filled the section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the newlywed couple. Others reminded Khaya Mthethwa of his previous remarks about marriage.

Here are some of the comments:

mooi_thandeka gushed:

“This is beautiful 😍… may God bless and protect your union always and forever 🙌❤”

lebo.thabethe said:

“May the families of God’s Kingdom continue to grow and flourish. 🙌 You have indeed found your good thing, my brother. Congratulations, family ❤️”

jodeci4u gushed:

“Congratulations 👏👏You're so Gorgeous MamMfundisi🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍”

nhlanhla_magasela joked:

“Wathi nje train yomshado yaku shiya 😂😂😂😂 Mfundisi [You said the marriage train had left you Pastor]”

tshimzaa shared:

“How I love the God of restoration. I say this love will keep blossoming and blossoming because of Jesus!”

nomvuyothandi advised:

“All I can say is congratulations to both of you, wishing everlasting love, and most importantly, respect each other and pray for each other, then the blessings will flow like rain. Here's to ❤️🥂💍”

Social media users congratulated Khaya Mthethwa and his new wife on their marriage. Image: mrs_sinemthethwa

Prince Kaybee reacts to Khaya Mthethwa’s marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee weighed in on Khaya Mthethwa's second marriage with a cryptic post.

Prince Kaybee shared a memesque reaction on his X account, sparking wild reactions. Several social media users joked that Khaya Mthethwa's dating history was similar to that of a popular businessman and globally acclaimed composer Lebo M.

