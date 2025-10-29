A video of the Oasis Church congregation celebrating Gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu's marriage has gone viral

In the video, the churchgoers prayed over their union and gave the new couple flowers and sweets

Social media users reacted to the video with mixed responses, with some laughing at the couple, while others wished them well

Oasis Church celebrated the newlyweds, Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu. Image: Khayamthethwa

South Africa's new power couple, Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu, have been the talk of the town ever since they said their nuptials.

The couple got married at his family's Oasis Church in Umlazi, Durban. A recent video posted by controversial X blogger Musa Khawula has sparked mixed responses online.

Oasis Church congregation celebrates Khaya Mthethwa

In the video captioned, "Oasis Church celebrates Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Mthethwa's union," Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu, now Mrs Mthethwa, were showered with love and praise by the congregation.

The churchgoers also sang for them, prayed for them and even danced in celebration of their union. Sine was even given a beautiful bouquet of flowers by her hubby, Khaya.

This is Khaya's second marriage, as he was previously married to Ntando Kunene in 2016.

Khaya Mthethwa and Sine Ndlovu got married at Oasis Church. Image: Khayamthethwa

Sine has posted new photos from their wedding day. She captioned the post, “Oh Hlangalezwe, Godongwane.. Waze wabahlonipha abazali bami! Ngiyabonga Sthandwa Sam. [What a way to show respect to my parents! Thank you, my love.] Thank you for helping me rewrite my life’s story. 🙏🏾♥️✨ “

Watch the X video below:

Below are some of the mixed reactions from the online community:

@mirandabeta4741 said:

"The pastor loves baddies. I see all of them flocking to that church."

@RELEH_LEGODI joked:

"He's on a mission to transform all the church baddies into wives, I must Stan."

@bhekokwabhe1 laughed:

"Lol, Musa. Your caption is very cold."

@OrganikRipablik said:

"But, didn't the pastor say he is done with marriage? He said that he now attracts rubbish. Or am I imagining it?"

@NickMchunuN cringed:

"This is awkward ncek’yemvana."

@ThaboCollin4 said:

"This is beautiful for other men; I’ll just focus on drinking."

Letlamoreng_ said:

"I can’t prove it yet, but I know he’s already embarrassed her."

@NyaopeBoi said:

"Musa is making amends here. I know, but l can't prove it."

@yeyeye_gugu asked:

"Where are her sleeves? That dress? No man."

@DuduMyeni193776 reacted:

"Hope he stays and leads by example this time. And not marry for the internet."

@Mshengu___ shared:

"A beautiful Mamfundisi. They look happy together."

@ZinziZolz replied:

"I don't know, man. It is like they are acting."

