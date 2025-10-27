Singer and songwriter Khaya Mthethwa has reacted to rumours that he got married to Sine Ndlovu

Mthethwa surprised South Africans over the weekend when it was reported that he tied the knot for the second time

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 26 October 2025, to comment on his reported wedding

Khaya Mthethwa talks about his marriage to Sne Ndlovu. Image: KhayaMthethwa

Source: Getty Images

Former Idols SA star Khaya Mthethwa has reacted to reports that he tied the knot for the second time this past weekend.

Mthethwa surprised Mzansi on Sunday, 26 October 2025, when he married popular influencer Sine Ndlovu.

The TV personality tied the knot a few months after his ex-wife and baby mama, Ntando Kunene, got married in Limpopo province.

The TV personality commented on his new wife, Sine Ndlovu, on his Instagram account on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

"Sthandwa Sami," ♥️💍 he wrote.

Social media responds to Khaya's post

@Nqbkm said:

"Congratulations, Nyambose, man of God. 🙌 May God bless and protect this holy union.

We love you guys❤️."

@Mickzo responded:

"No matter how people try to justify it, the Bible is very clear: a pastor, bishop, or elder must be the husband of one wife. (1 Timothy 3:2, Titus 1:6). That means if he divorces and remarries while his first wife is still alive, he has stepped outside the biblical qualifications for ministry leadership in God's house. Leadership in God's house demands integrity and obedience to His Word. Once a pastor takes a second wife, he disqualifies himself from that sacred office not because of man's opinion but because of God’s standard. #Simple"

@CastleLarger wrote:

"This is for a music video that I shot yesterday. Khaya is well and single, and available."

@PinkieMboomtee responded:

"Hawu kanti you not attending therapy or sewuqedile? (Are you done?) I heard you on Touchdon uthi therapy, what Touch athi his therapy is the book of what in the Bible. Congrats though."

@KittynycSA reacted:

"You are becoming Lebo M now."

@MathewMlam72230 said:

"Wow. Congratulations, welcome to the world of undeclared wars."

@Lavistolee wrote:

"Congratulations, Nyambose. He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from God! Prov 18:22."

@StHonorable reacted:

"I am wishing you a lifetime filled with joy, laughter, and endless love. May your journey together be everything you've dreamed of and more!"

@Poshyea replied:

"Congratulations are in order, man of God."

@Mperokapita wrote:

"O satlo nyala Pastor until you lose count," (The pastor is going to get married again until you lose count).

@nicholettkgobe responded:

"Khaya le jotse neng kante? (Khaya, when did you guys date?) Congratulations."

@Magatsheni90722 said:

"Congratulations, but how come, because he and Sethu seem to have been friends? Anyway, congratulations."

@LLunga18 commented:

"Congratulations, Khaya Mthethwa. May your union be showered with blessings."

Khaya Mthethwa celebrates his new wife, Sine Ndlovu. image: KhayaMthethwa

Source: Instagram

Khaya Mthethwa headed for marriage after finding love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Mthethwa was rumoured to be in a relationship with the baby mama of a popular businessman.

On Monday, 15 September 2025, a celebrity gossip blog claimed the couple is headed to the altar.

Netizens shared mixed reactions, with some comparing Khaya Mthethwa to Lebo M.

