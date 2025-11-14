American rapper Cardi B recently gave birth to her fourth child she shares with Stefon Diggs

The news was excitedly announced on social media by an international news page

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the news

Cardi B gave birth to her 4th child. Image: Noam Galai and Prince Williams/Getty Images

Well, the wait is over for many of her fans as the good news has been shared on social media. American rapper and actress Cardi B became the talk of the town recently after it was revealed that she has welcomed a new addition to her family.

On Friday, 14 November 2025, the popular online gossip news page TMZ excitedly announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the rapper, who was previously accused of faking her pregnancy in September 2025, had given birth to her fourth child, a baby boy, whom she shares with her current boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

However, many netizens were worried about Cardi B's ex-husband, Offset, after the star decided to confirm that she was carrying a child she shares with her new boyfriend on social media.

See the post below:

Fans react to Cardi B giving birth to her fourth child

Shortly after the news about the rapper giving birth to her newborn was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Jaecrypto010 said:

"I think Offset already knows. His IG post 7 hours ago…Is he hurt by Cardi and Stefon Diggs or happy he has moved on?!"

@lyahhlayy wrote:

"Somebody must check on Offset."

@_CROWCREEKSIOUX commented:

"It's pretty remarkable for her to be giving birth and the next day she's in the gym working out."

@CCinderfella said:

"Yup, now that he’s born, according to her words and logic. He’s evil. Something is off about him. He's going to grow up to be a trade and SA + DV, both men and women like his father, and a junkie, anything else we want to add?"

@NgocaNomfundo mentioned:

"And she is back to work like she ain't popped out the whole baby. Oh! She is hungry like never before."

@_Cooldex_ responded:

"Feel sorry for the lady, she made things a lot worse, after the first baby daddy she still needs to be looking for stability."

@1BurgosRob replied:

"That it’s just sad we all know they are gonna break at some point, and the kids will never have a nice family, a lot of money, yeah, but they will never have a real family."

@officialeaner stated:

"Congratulations to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who welcomed their first child together—a baby boy!"

Fans reacted to Cardi B giving birth. Image: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Jay-Z in latest remix

In more international updates, Briefly News previously reported that the rapper fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO. Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which was released on streaming platforms on Friday, June 6, 2025.

While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix. In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal-rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

