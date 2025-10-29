South African media personality Sol Phenduka recently opened up about what gambling did to his life

The star shared what happened when he was gambling excessively after a netizen asked about his story

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Phenduka had to say

Sol Phenduka opened up about his gambling history.

The popular South African podcaster and broadcaster Sol Phenduka has finally let his fans and followers into his dark past. This came after a curious fan asked a very personal question.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, an online user @mudau_evans asked the former Kaya 959 radio host if he had ever tried gambling before in his life, and in response, Phenduka was honest enough to admit that he was once addicted to it.

He further mentioned how it ruined his life and made him lose everything in his life before he rehabilitated. Sol also admitted that he doesn't gamble anymore but advises those who do to do so responsibly and not follow his path.

"I used to gamble. It ruined my life and held me back for a few years. I no longer gamble. If you do, PLEASE GAMBLE responsibly," he said.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sol opening up about his gambling

Shortly after the star shared and admitted to his gambling past, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@alangceshe questioned:

"Is it possible though, to gamble responsibly?"

@NduduzoN2 asked:

"How did you stop, and how do you handle temptation?"

@kamxpacioli12 responded:

"Xo Sol, with that addiction of indlwabo, how did you overcome it? I’m asking respectfully."

@mnikazi_0908 replied:

"What I know for sure is they'll never stop until consequences let them go through what you went through."

@MasterBJ1 stated:

"I witnessed your episode with Mac G, and it stirred something profound within me. Your candid sharing moved me so deeply that I vowed never to gamble. Thank you sincerely for your openness and wisdom in enlightening us."

@SolemnonGod tweeted:

"Gambling is only advisable after you have bought everything and paid everything you need for the month. Don't gamble with your responsibilities money, just like Sol said, gamble with money you can afford to lose."

@Mr_Roving_Eye mentioned:

"You say: "I used to gamble". You don't specify whether you gambled RESPONSIBLY or IRRESPONSIBLY. Which means it's immaterial, either way. Therefore, gambling will RUIN your life and HOLD YOU BACK a few years - regardless of whether you do it RESPONSIBLY or IRRESPONSIBLY."

Netizens reacted to Sol Phenduka's gambling history.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Sol Phenduka’s exit at Kaya FM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Kaya FM's decision to fire his colleague and co-host, Sol Phenduka.

The radio station angered South Africans on Monday, 1 September 2025, when it confirmed Phenduka's dismissal in a statement. Fans of the Podcast and Chill YouTuber comforted him on social media following his departure from the radio station.

