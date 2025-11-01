Popular Lekompo musician Kharishma is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was involved in a tragic car crash

The family of the artist has opened up about the accident that occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to wish Kharishma a speedy recovery

The family of Limpopo star Melita “Kharishma” Mogale has broken their silence regarding the artist's tragic car accident on Friday morning, 31 October 2025, at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane.

Mogale, who previously made headlines when she was reportedly assaulted by her lover, is currently hospitalised.

Daily Sun reported on Saturday, 1 November 2025, that the musician is still fighting for her life at Polokwane Hospital, and her family has requested privacy during this challenging time.

According to the publication, the family's spokesperson, Nthekgeng Mogale, shared that the 21-year-old musician is receiving good care at the hospital.

"We would like to assure the public, her fans, and supporters that qualified and dedicated medical professionals are doing everything possible to ensure her recovery and healing," said the family.

The Mogale family did not disclose the identities of the driver and the passenger who lost their lives due to the accident due to the formal identification process and official statement by their families.

Entertainment channel MDN News reported on its X account on Friday, 31 October 2025, that the Lekompo star was involved in a car accident.

Social media wishes the musician a speedy recovery

@undercovard reacted:

"If we all had patience on the roads, fewer accidents were gonna occur; people fly rushing nowhere."

@thekelo_Teekay wrote:

"Modimo a mo protect, (may God protect her). Queen of lekompo."

@LadyM1306 said:

"People drive like nonsense on that road, and they skip robots. RIP to the girl who passed away."

@Vusi replied:

"Eish, praying for her speedy recovery! She should also consult these accidents that are hounding her."

@ThabiJoy4 said:

"Oh no, speedy recovery to the queen and may the passenger rest in peace hle... ijooo."

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"They will learn not to speed.. Condolences to the deceased and family."

@FanyaMambo254 said:

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident."

@Sabrina87223622 commented:

"If it's not Shebe, it's Kharishma with accidents. May God have mercy on our Lekompo King and Queen. Speedy recovery to Kharimama aka Mabhosso."

@Gab_lenyora responded:

"Devastating, but someone tell me, what is it with these lekompo artists? Why is it only them who are surviving multiple accidents? Just a curious mind."

@Modubanex2 said:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Kharishma. May the departed soul find comfort in the Lord, and may the family be comforted. Please get an advanced licensed driver for after-performance."

