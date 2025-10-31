“It Doesn’t Make Sense”: Johannesburg Woman Vents About R6k Electricity Bill

A Johannesburg woman, Kulsum Suliman, revealed that her September electricity bill was R6 000, an amount that stunned her

The electricity minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, previously admitted that the cost of electricity was unreasonably expensive for many South Africans

Internet users wondered about the cause of the high cost and tried to provide solutions for the young resident

A Johannesburg woman had an electricity bill of R6 000. Images: @kulsumsuliman

Source: Instagram

Kulsum Suliman, a Johannesburg resident, was shocked to discover that her September electricity bill amounted to R6 000, unaware of the cause. The costly matter ignited a discussion online, with some TikTok users sharing similar experiences.

On 30 October, 2025, Kulsum said in her video that she lived alone in her two-bedroom apartment. She further shared that she wasn't home for two weekends and that the electricity was off for four days due to an apparent burnt substation.

"It doesn't make sense because usually my electricity bill is between R900 and R1 500 in winter. The most it had ever been was R1 500."

Briefly News contacted Kulsum and is awaiting her response.

Electricity minister speaks on electricity prices

In July, 2025, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa's electricity minister, said the government was working to address the crippling prices of electricity. According to eNCA, he admitted that electricity was unreasonably expensive and said the government wanted to alleviate South Africa's burdens.

R6k electricity bill sparks conversations

Hundreds of members of the online community gathered in Kulsum's comment section with possible answers and suggestions to the pricey problem.

Many people were trying to understand why Kulsum's electricity bill was R6 000. Image: Finn Hafemann

Source: Getty Images

The amount stunned @mohamed.noor687, who said to the Johannesburg resident:

"You need to audit the readings for the last six months."

@ronniebaijan shared their opinions in the comment section, writing:

"It could be bad readings, but check your appliances, etc, if they are inefficient. Fridges are major culprits if the compressor is running 24/7. LED lights are much more efficient. Just guesses here."

@cecilevangraan jokingly told the woman:

"I will stand in a weird outfit at a robot and ask for money with you, then we can pay for it."

@themba_jp revealed a similar circumstance:

"I had that happen to me last year. They charged me R6 000 for electricity and water. I started complaining, then they said I left my water on for two days straight, but I was always in the unit, so that never happened. Only to find out they gave me my neighbour's bill."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Kulsum's account below:

